Music calendar for Dec. 10-17 – ‘A Christmas to Remember,’ Dragonfly, Chance Long and the Shift

“A Christmas to Remember” Chorale Concert – Presented by Chorale Coeur d’Alene. Program includes Randol Alan Bass’s “Gloria,” Ola Gjeilo’s “O Magnum Mysterium,” Kyle Haugen’s Finnish folk tune “Lost in the Night” and more. The chorale will also lead an audience singalong of favorite carols. Tickets available at choralecda.com. Limited tickets also available. Friday, 7 p.m. and Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church – CdA, 812 N. Fifth St., Coeur d’Alene. $30 adults; $25 senior and military; $15 students; free ages 6 and younger. (208) 446-2333.

Fireside Concert Series – Live music with tableside service from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Mediterranean-inspired menu was created by chefs Chad White and Caleb Smith. Wine and beer is available. Reservations recommended as walk-in availability is limited. Friday: Craig Catlett. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. (509) 747-3903.

Dragonfly. – Dance and rock cover band. Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Chance Long – Country. Featuring the Last Chance Band. Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. Nashville North, 6361 W. Seltice Way, State Line. (208) 457-9128.

The Shift – Rock covers. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Mike Wagoner Trio – Folk/rock/blues. Friday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

University of Idaho Preparatory Strings Division Fall Solo Recitals – Friday, 5-9 p.m. University of Idaho, Lionel Hampton School of Music, Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Free. (208) 885-6111.

Mike Wagoner Duo – Folk and Americana duo. Friday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Sam Carston – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 6-9 p.m. Matchwood Brewing Co., 513 Oak St., Sandpoint. (208) 718-2739.

Stagecoach West – Five-piece band playing dance music, classic rock, country and pop. Friday, 7-10 p.m. Fraternal Order of Eagles Spokane Valley, 16801 E Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $8. (509) 922-3433.

31st UI Jazz Choirs Holiday Concert – The University of Idaho Lionel Hampton School of Music Jazz Choirs will be joined by hundreds of area high school musicians, university student ensembles and faculty guests for a holiday concert. Friday, 7-9 p.m. University of Idaho Kibbie Dome, 1000 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Free; donations accepted. (208) 885-5000.

Brittany Jean – Singer-songwriter. Featuring the “Wintertide” album release with cover and original Christmas songs. Friday, 7 p.m. Pearl Theater, 7160 Ash St., Bonners Ferry. Free. (208) 610-2846.

Jango – Rock. With India Goat, the Black Tones and Karma. Friday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15-$20. (206) 499-9173.

Jason Perry Band – Funk/rock/soul. Friday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. (208) 883-7662.

Desperate8s – Blues-rock. Friday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Whitworth University Christmas Festival Concert: “A Brand New Morn” – Featuring the Whitworth Choir, Women’s Choir and Men’s Chorus directed by Dr. Xiaosha Lin and Dr. Scott Miller, with organist Dr. John Bodinger and student instrumentalists. Repertoire includes “Missa Carolae” by James Whitbourn and other Christmas classics. Saturday, 8 p.m. and Sunday, 3 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $20 general admission; $15 students and seniors. (509) 624-1200.

Santa Breakfast and Photos – A pancake breakfast with eggs, sausage, juice, hot chocolate, applesauce and coffee served by Santa and his elves. Featuring live Christmas music on steel drums by Taylor Belote, professional photos, children’s activities and gifts. Masks required except when eating. Breakfast: $4 children ages 5-12; $8 ages 13 and older; free children ages 4 and younger. Photos: $10. Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon. Southside Senior and Community Center, 3151 E. 27th Ave. (509) 535-0803.

Jerry Lee Raines – Blues, R&B and soul. Saturday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Cellars, 3890 N. Schreiber Way, Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-2336.

Jason Evans – Hip-hop and soul singer-songwriter. Saturday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Bright Moments – Jazz trio. Saturday, 6-8 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Just Plain Darin – Acoustic pop and rock. Saturday, 6-9 p.m. Post Falls Brewing Co., 112 N. Spokane St., Post Falls. (208) 773-7301.

Alex Cope & Steve Wayne – Singer-songwriters. Saturday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Matchwood Brewing Co., 513 Oak St., Sandpoint. (208) 718-2739.

Gonzaga Candlelight Christmas Concert – Featuring the Gonzaga Concert Choir, Discantus Treble Chorus and Glee Club with pianists Annie Flood and Garrett Heathman conducted by Drs. Amy Porter and Jadrian Tarver. Spokane Brassworks and additional instrumental musicians will also be featured. Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. $11-17. (509) 313-2787.

Sharky and the Fins – Five-piece band playing dance music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. Saturday, 7-10 p.m. Fraternal Order of Eagles Spokane Valley, 16801 E Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $8. (509) 922-3433.

Northwest Bachfest Presents: “Virtuosity On Display” – BachFest’s opening concert represents a time in the 19th and early 20th century when it became popular to hear musical masterpieces with piano accompaniment. Performed works include J.S. Bach’s “Double Concerto for Violin and Cello in D minor, BWV 1043 (arr. Parnas),” Victor Herbert ‘s “Cello Concerto No. 2 in E minor,” Johannes Brahms’ “Double Concerto for Violin and Cello in A minor, Op. 102.” Saturday, 7 p.m. Barrister Winery, 1213 W. Railroad Ave. $45 general admission; $15 students. (509) 465-3591.

Spokane Jazz Orchestra Holiday Concert – Featuring the Christmas music of Nat King Cole, with guest vocalist Horace Alexander Young. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $25-$30 general admission; $17 students. (509) 227-7638.

“Glory, Hallelujah!” – Chorale and Chamber Choir present “Glory, Hallelujah!” Featuring Handel’s Messiah and other season favorites conducted by guest conductor Dr. David Klement. Proof of vaccination required. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 3194 Route 130, Uniontown. $8-$20. (509) 229-3548.

Wild Wooly – Rock and country. Saturday, 8 p.m. Whiskey Glasses, 4211 E. Westwood Ave., Chattaroy. (509) 238-6253.