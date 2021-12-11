Upcycled Life: Paper bag stars

By Katie Patterson Larson For The Spokesman-Review

Our family has collected a small assortment of paper bags this year from individually packed kids crafts and friendly neighborhood porch dropoffs. Put those used paper bags to work as a winter star. We especially like hanging them in the window with twinkle lights.

1. Fold a paper lunch bag in half the long way and cut an angled point into the bag from the edge toward the top.

Similar to cutting a paper snowflake, make a simple design or use a hole punch and scissors with decorative edges for variation.

2. Repeat so that you have seven bags that are exactly the same.

3. With the flat side of the first bag facing up, apply glue down the middle of the bag and at the base.

4. Lay the next bag onto the first bag with the flat side up, pressing down to adhere to the glue. Repeat with the remaining bags.

5. Glue the last bag as before and then while opening up the star, put your hands inside the first and last bag to bring them together and complete the star.

6. Punch a hole in the top and hang.

Katie Patterson Larson is the director and founder of Art Salvage. Art Salvage keeps usable materials out of the waste stream and makes them accessible and affordable. For more information, visit artsalvagespokane.com.