Sun., Dec. 12, 2021
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Golden State at Indiana NBA
7:30 p.m.: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers NBA
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Arizona ABC/ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Calgary at Chicago NHL
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Arizona 1080-AM
All events subject to change
