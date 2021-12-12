The Dirt: Library District submits $11 million building permit for new library in Spokane Valley

The Spokane County Library District is seeking a building permit for a new library across from the Spokane Valley City Hall.

Spokane-based Integrus Architecture filed the permit with the city on behalf of the library district last week for the more than 27,440-square-foot library on nearly 3 acres on the northeast corner of Sprague Avenue and Herald Road, adjacent to Balfour Park.

The library, estimated to cost $11 million, will replace the existing Spokane Valley Library built in 1955 at 12004 E. Main Ave.

The new structure has been in the works for nearly a decade. The library district purchased the 3-acre site from the city in 2013 to build a new library within five years. The district submitted a bond proposal to voters in 2013 and again in 2014 but failed to obtain a 60% supermajority needed to pass.

In 2017, the city and the library district extended their agreement for the project to 2022.

The library is part of a larger project by the city and the library district to expand Balfour Park by integrating more than 5 acres of city-owned vacant land into the existing site.

The first phase of park improvements will include site grading, addition of utilities, lighting, a new parking lot and construction of a portion of pathways, landscaping and a new building that will house a restroom, pump room for a future splash pad and a Spokane Valley Police field office, Spokane Valley spokesman Jeff Kleingartner said in an email.

Construction on the first phase is slated to begin in the spring, pending City Council approval, Kleingartner said.

The new library is funded with a $2 million grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce, a loan from the Washington State Treasurer’s Office and fundraising contributions. Spokane Valley is contributing $1.3 million to the project, according to the city’s website.

Construction on the library is slated to begin in 2022.

Integrus Architecture is designing the new library. A contractor for the project has not yet been determined.

Spokane Valley Walmart completes renovation

Walmart recently completed a renovation to make navigation for customers easier at one of its Spokane Valley stores.

The retailer expanded its online grocery pickup area, installed new flooring and signage, and added a grab-and-go shop near the entrance of its store at 5025 E. Sprague Ave.

The upgrades also complement measure Walmart has taken in its U.S. stores to help protect employees and customers from the COVID-19 , according to the company.

“Spokane Valley customers are going to enjoy how easy and convenient it now is to find their favorite products and appreciate how quickly they can navigate throughout the store,” Walmart store manager Robert Johnson said in a statement. “Our expanded online grocery pickup room will also make it easier for associates to serve online customers in our community.”

Access Church planning new building

Access Church is planning to open a building in the Lidgerwood Business Park in north Spokane.

The church filed a pre-development application to change the use of a 19,900-square-foot warehouse building into a church at 6564 N. Lidgerwood St.

Site plans show a multipurpose room, sanctuary with 400 chairs, classrooms, and conference offices and storage rooms.

Spokane developer Harlan Douglass owns the Lidgerwood Business Park. Access Church is currently at 5975 N. Cedar St.