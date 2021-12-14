On the Air
Tue., Dec. 14, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Howard at Georgetown FS1
4 p.m.: UCF at Temple ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: Morehead St. at Xavier FS1
7 p.m.: New Mexico St. at Washington St. Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Dallas ESPN
7 p.m.: Memphis at Portland Root
7:05 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Utah ESPN
Football, college
Noon: College Football Live: Signing Day Special ESPN2
Hockey, IIHF women
5 p.m.: My Why Tour: U.S. vs. Canada NHL
Hockey, NHL
7 p.m.: Seattle at Anaheim TNT
Soccer, men
6:48 a.m.: FIFA Arab Cup: Tunisia vs. Egypt FS1
10:53 a.m.: FIFA Arab Cup: Qatar vs. Algeria FS1
11:55 a.m.: EPL: West Ham United at Arsenal NBC Sports
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men
5:30 p.m.: Multnomah at E. Washington 700-AM
6 p.m.: Idaho Coach’s Show 1080-AM
6:30 p.m.: New Mexico St. at Washington St. 920-AM
Football, college
10 a.m.: Washington St. Signing Day Special 920-AM
10 a.m.: E. Washington Signing Day Special 700-AM
All events subject to change
