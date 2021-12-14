The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Howard at Georgetown FS1

4 p.m.: UCF at Temple ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: Morehead St. at Xavier FS1

7 p.m.: New Mexico St. at Washington St. Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Dallas ESPN

7 p.m.: Memphis at Portland Root

7:05 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Utah ESPN

Football, college

Noon: College Football Live: Signing Day Special ESPN2

Hockey, IIHF women

5 p.m.: My Why Tour: U.S. vs. Canada NHL

Hockey, NHL

7 p.m.: Seattle at Anaheim TNT

Soccer, men

6:48 a.m.: FIFA Arab Cup: Tunisia vs. Egypt FS1

10:53 a.m.: FIFA Arab Cup: Qatar vs. Algeria FS1

11:55 a.m.: EPL: West Ham United at Arsenal NBC Sports

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men

5:30 p.m.: Multnomah at E. Washington 700-AM

6 p.m.: Idaho Coach’s Show 1080-AM

6:30 p.m.: New Mexico St. at Washington St. 920-AM

Football, college

10 a.m.: Washington St. Signing Day Special 920-AM

10 a.m.: E. Washington Signing Day Special 700-AM

All events subject to change

