One year after first vaccines, 800,000 Americans have died since COVID-19 pandemic started

The country hit a sobering mark on Tuesday: 800,000 deaths due to COVID-19 reported in the United States since the pandemic began.

More than 200,000 of those deaths were reported after vaccines became widely available last spring, the Associated Press reported.

In Washington state, there have been 9,608 deaths due to COVID-19.

Tuesday also marked one year since the first vaccine shipments arrived in Washington state. Since then, more than 5.4 million Washingtonians have received at least one dose.

With the omicron variant beginning to circulate, health officials are encouraging everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, as well as get booster doses.

Anyone 16 and older who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago is eligible for a booster dose. Anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago is also eligible for a booster dose.

So far, more than 1.3 million Washington residents have received an additional dose.

Health officials recommend booster doses for those who are eligible before holiday gatherings and with the omicron variant beginning to spread in the country.

Omicron now represents 3% of cases in the United States, estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show.

Here’s a look at local numbersThe Spokane Regional Health District reported 92 new COVID cases on Tuesday and five additional deaths.

There have been 1,125 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.

There are 74 patients hospitalized with the virus in Spokane .

The Panhandle Health District reported 74 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths. There have been 754 deaths due to COVID-19 in Panhandle residents.

There are 76 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.