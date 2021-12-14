From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ty M. Haskew and Brooke C. Bailey, both of Spokane.

Patrick B. Gilchrist and Autumn L. Vanderburg, both of Spokane.

Kevin W. Schilling and Paige D. Yaeger, both of Spokane.

Larry C. Brubaker and Kathleen L. Baldwin, both of Spokane.

Matthew L. J. Miller and Alexis M. Cramer, both of Medical Lake.

Aaron T. Wooley and Amanda J. Frazier, both of Spokane.

Jacob T. Barbarino and Sara R. Conybeer, both of Spokane.

Joseph D. Gray and Stephanie A. Martin, both of Spokane.

Eric J. Lucia, of Caman Island, Wash., and Jessica A. Finley, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

City of Spokane v. Bryce W. Howe, et al., complaint for abatement of a public nuisance and injunctive relief – drug and chronic nuisance.

Merkel Properties LLC v. Dayna Baer, seeking quiet title.

James R. Jones, et al., v. Depuy Orthopaedics Inc., et al., complaint.

Matthew T. Watkins, et al., v. Washington State Department of Corrections, complaint for damages.

Lanzce G. Douglass Property Management Inc. v. Alex S. Bramlett, restitution of premises.

Lanzce G. Douglass Property Management Inc. v. Erica E. Bennett, restitution of premises.

Dale Mitchell v. Oday Joda LLC, complaint.

Quynh Nguyen, et al., v. Quyen Lan Joens, restitution of premises.

Pamela A. Langlois v. John K. Martinez, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Brandon Work v. Scott Flowers, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Yong S. Lewis v. Bradley M. Neilan, complaint for personal injuries.

Nicole Marcell v. Lorin Morley, seeking quiet title.

USB Leasing LT v. Maria Grebenchuk, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Cynthia O’Brien, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank V. Amaris Castrillo, money claimed owed.

American Family Mutual Insurance Company v. Johnathon H. Edgar, seeking damages for injuries form a vehicle collision.

Polo Lehmann v. Tayler Kyzar, restitution of premises.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Emily A. Clark, seeking damages for injuries form a vehicle collision.

Susan Von Buchwaldt v. Geico Advantage Insurance, complaint.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Alex A. Anderson, seeking damages for injuries form a vehicle collision.

Carl Hamm, et al., v. Patrick I. Gorman, et al., verified complaint.

American Family Insurance Company v. Danielle K. Mendoza, seeking damages for injuries form a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Fumetti-Levine, Amy V. and Leroy I.

Abbey, Megan A. and Eric R.

Baird, Mark J. and Jaime M.

Hunt, Braydn Z. and Hendrickson, Kristen M.

Bruno, Allison K. and Adam J.

Card, Timothy E. and Stacy L.

Gafford, Roberta F. and Nelson, Terry C.

Burgess, Garrett and Theresa

Tovar, Felipe and Patricia

Barringer, Connie and Kenneth R.

Gettys, Rebecca L. and Michael C.

Morris, Eric J. and Kelly S.

Dorcy, Cynthia A. and Shawn C.

Marion, Tawsha B. and James M.

Cross, Hannah P. and Jacob R.

Russell, Isabel S. and Smith, Tyler J.

Lehman, Autrey J. and TJ Sawyer

Whitacre, Aubrey L. and Michael L. J.

Wisniewski, Patricia L. and Nicholaus A.

Juarez, Yariluz R. and Mejia, Pedro M.

McCombs, Leanna N. and Matthew E.

Nguyen, Nhatminh N. and Pham, Khoa D.

Cuilla, Dale A. and Melissa A.

Vlasman, Lindsey N. and Matthew L.

Legal separations granted

Watson, Angela M. and David T.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Vincent Flores, 43; $137.75 fine, 36 months in prison with credit given for six days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree vehicular prowling, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drug, and three counts of money laundering.

Chelsea Wimbley, 27; one day in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Alfred L. Chavez, Jr., 46; $3,800 restitution, 78 days in jail with credit given for 78 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Chase M. Stoddard, 21; no penalties, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

James A. Perry, 29; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Garret J. Pool, 40; $15 fine, 27.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 27.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Todd B. Lehman, 52; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault.

Susan D. Grenfell, 35; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Christopher A. Tudor, 39; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Billy E. Ake, 43; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence.

Jacob L. Przespolewski, 28; $285 restitution, 29 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Joseph L. Ford, 39; 34 days in jail with credit given for 34 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Michael P. Price

Vance M. Atteberry, 30; 12 months in jail, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape of a child.

Judge John O. Cooney

Jahiem J. Brewer, 19; 48 days in jail with credit given for 48 days served, 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and attempted residential burglary-domestic violence.

Judge Julie M. McKay

James W. Puckett, 37; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree, theft-domestic violence and criminal trespass-domestic violence.

Crystal L. Enriquez, 40; 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Makia K. Lund, 30; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Tyler M. Stoffel, 36; 63 days in jail with credit given for 63 days served, 12 months probation, third-degree assault.