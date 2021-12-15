TV Best Bets







‘Sing’

A stellar voice cast headed by Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane and Scarlett Johansson sparkles in this infectiously entertaining 2016 CGI-animated family film, about an assortment of animals who gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton, Jennifer Saunders, Jennifer Hudson and Peter Serafinowicz also lend their vocal talents to the movie, which grossed more than $632 million at the worldwide box office. 8 p.m. on KHQ.

The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade

Sleigh rides and snowball fights are rarely a part of Christmas time in Southern California, but that doesn’t mean Tinseltown is lacking when it comes to the ‘‘most wonderful time of the year.’’ Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams join co-host Elizabeth Stanton for this two-hour coverage of an annual Hollywood event that showcases celebrities from the big and small screens, movie cars, marching bands, plus literally larger-than-life character balloons and colorful floats. (TV-PG) 8 p.m. on KSKN.

‘Sugar Plum Twist’

A beloved Christmas ballet gets a Latinx twist in this new yuletide offering starring Laura Rosguer as aspiring ballerina Viviana Serrano, who is crushed when she doesn’t get cast in her dream role as the Sugar Plum Fairy in an upcoming production of Tchaikovsky’s ‘‘The Nutcracker.’’ Determined not to abandon hope, she turns to Natalia (Jamie Grey Hyder, ‘‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’’), a retiree from the New York Ballet. Together, they draw on Vivi’s Latin dance training to create a new variation on a dance classic. (TV-G) 8 p.m. on HALL.

‘Mistletoe in Montana’

Melissa Joan Hart is both executive producer and star of this holiday romance, which casts her as Merry, the owner of Paradise Ranch, where city slickers go to play vacation cowboys and cowgirls. She’s a successful businesswoman, but romance? Not so much. That may be about to change with the arrival of handsome single father Mark Aguilar (Duane Henry, ‘‘NCIS’’), who arrives for a visit with his two kids. Jamey Sheridan and Michael Grant Terry (‘‘Bones’’) head a superior supporting cast. 8 p.m. on LIFE.

‘Rolling Like Thunder Filmmaker’

Roger Gastman plunges his audience deep into the secret underground world and history of freight train and graffiti culture in this new documentary, which uncovers stories of near-legendary artists, remarkable romances, rival graffiti crews and battles with the art establishment. The film takes viewers back to the origins of the street art movement, chronicling how a once alternative form finally burst into the mainstream via vibrant books, posters and art galleries. (TV-MA) 8 p.m. on SHOW.

‘Claws’

This female-driven crime dramedy launches its fourth and final season Sunday, Dec. 19, with a two-hour premiere, but TNT is giving fans a one-hour ‘‘sneak peek’’ at the new season tonight. For those who understandably need a refresher, given that the Season 3 finale aired more than two years ago, the casino that main character Desna Simms (Niecy Nash) and her friends were managing went up in flames via an act of revenge by Quiet Ann (Judy Reyes). Carrie Preston, Karrueche Tran, Harold Perrineau and Dean Norris will also be back. (TV-MA) 10 p.m. on TBS.

Actor Niecy Nash attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on Sunday in New York. Nash plays the main character Desna Simms in the TV series “Claws.”