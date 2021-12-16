In brief: Spokane Buddhist Temple hosts JOYA-E New Year’s Eve services

From staff reports

Spokane Buddhist Temple plans hostsJOYA-E New Year’s Eve

Dec. 31 services

Ring out 2021 and ring in 2022 at the Buddhist cultural holiday hosted by the Spokane Buddhist Temple, 927 S. Perry St.

Participants are asked to ring the Kansho bell a portion of 108 times at the service, ringing away the 108 passions which inflict people. This is called the “Joya no Kane” or “bell of the last night.” It is a reminder of the need to free ourselves from the entanglements of our self-centeredness as we face the new year.

The end of the year is also a time to reflect, with gratitude, on the infinite causes and conditions that have allowed us to live another year.

The temple will offer two services on Dec. 31: One at 5:30 p.m. and the other at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited, and reservations are required. Make a reservation at this link: form.jotform.com/213327897227161.

Vaccination is mandatory for those over 12 years old, and masks are required.

The services can also be viewed via Zoom or live on Facebook. To get a Zoom link, email SpokaneBuddhistTemple@gmail.com.

For more information on the services, visit spokanebuddhisttemple.org or call (509) 534-7954.

Spokane libraries launch new catalog

Spokane Public Library launched a new catalog experience with Index Data’s FOLIO (Future of Libraries is Open), an open-source project to improve and build upon their previous catalog experience, on Dec. 13.

“Spokane Public Library is the first public library in the United States to create an open-source catalog using FOLIO,” Executive Director Andrew Chanse said in a news release. “Through building an open-source catalog solution in-house, with help from the Index Data team, we will be able to utilize taxpayer dollars more efficiently and continue to offer excellent service to our community.”

FOLIO is a cost-effective solution to reimagining the library’s catalog to fit the needs of the Spokane community, with simplified navigation to favorite resources like books, eBooks, audiobooks and more, the release said.

“This transition should be a seamless experience for our library users,” Amanda Donovan, Director of Marketing and Communications said in the release. “We are excited to pave the way in using this innovative platform to bring the best service possible to our patrons.”

From local reports