Stage listings for Dec. 17-21 – Jonathan Kite, Ellen Travolta presents ‘Saving Christmas’ + ‘Excuse Me, What’s That?’

Comedy

Josh Blue – Following his groundbreaking win on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” in 2006, Josh Blue has risen through the ranks to become a well-established headliner at venues worldwide. Friday, 7:30 (sold out) and 10:30 p.m.; Saturday, 7:30 (sold out) and 10:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $15-$30. (509) 318-9998.

Jo Koy: Just Kidding World Tour – Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house. As one of today’s premiere standup comedians, Koy brings his infectious and explosive energy onstage. Friday, 8 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $39.50-$79.50. (509) 279-7000.

“Excuse Me, What’s That?” – A special comedy show with co-headliners Todd Royce and Josh Nasar. Sunday, 4:20 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $20. (509) 318-9998.

Jonathan Kite – Best known as Oleg, the hilarious, sex-crazed Ukrainian cook opposite Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs on the CBS comedy “Two Broke Girls,” Kite has studied improvisation and sketch comedy with Chicago’s Second City and the Groundlings in Los Angeles. Aside from his acting career, including his role in “The Skokie Jo & Shappy Show” and voiceover on “American Dad,” Kite is an expert impressionist boasting more than 100 celebrity impressions. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $20-$28. (509) 318-9998.

Dance

Winter Solstice Gathering – Celebrate the seasonal shift through the performing arts. Featuring local musicians, performances from the dance troupe the Gypsy Divas, fire spinning and a slide show from local photographer Woods Wheatcroft. The evening will also feature a short ballroom dance lesson and music from DJ Frost Freeze. The event is in the Granary District between Matchwood Brewery and Evans Brothers Coffee Roasters. Saturday, 4-10 p.m. Matchwood Brewing Co., 513 Oak St., Sandpoint. (208) 718-2739.

Community Dance – Enjoy a variety of social dance styles, including line dancing, swing dancing and American folk dance and more. Family friendly. Saturday, 6 p.m. Pearl Theater, 7160 Ash St., Bonners Ferry. $5. (208) 610-2846.

Contra Dance – Traditional New England-style contra dance with the Jam Band. Dance instruction is 7:15-7:30 p.m. with open dancing at 7:15-9 p.m. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 required. Wednesday, Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. $10 general; $7 members; free ages 18 and younger. (509) 838-5667.

Theater

Ellen Travolta presents “Saving Christmas” – Ellen Travolta, Molly Allen and Abbey Crawford will read and tell stories, sing songs and bring a little brightness to your holiday season. Directed by Troy Nickerson and accompanied by Jenny Shotwell on piano and Kristina Phillips on bass. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 5 p.m. Sunday. Through Sunday. Coeur d’Alene Resort, 115 S. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $30. (208) 765-4000.

“Traditions of Christmas: A Musical Spectacular” – A Radio City Music Hall-style show featuring Christmas classics brought to life with song and dance performed by 35 cast members donning more than 300 costumes. Friday, 5 and 7 p.m.; Saturday, 1, 4 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, 2 and 5 p.m.; Wednesday, 3, 5 and 7 p.m. Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1765 W. Golf Course Road, Coeur d’Alene. $36 adult; $29 senior and military; $23 ages 4-12. (208) 667-1865.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” – In this hilarious Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids, probably the most inventively awful kids in history. You won’t believe the mayhem and the fun when the Herdmans collide with the Christmas story head on. Performances are 7 p.m. weekdays; 3 and 7 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Sundays. Through Sunday. TAC at the Lake, 22910 E. Appleway Ave., Liberty Lake. $15 adults; $13 students/seniors/military.

“Babes in Toyland: A Musical” – Wicked Uncle Barnaby runs the toy shop with his comic-ruffian assistants, Roderigo and Gonzorgo, and he turns children into dolls and sells them for gold. Lovable Jane and Alan are his next victims. Enjoy the wonderful characters of Mary, Mary, Quite Contrary; Tom-Tom, the Piper’s Son; Jack and Jill; and Little Miss Muffet in this Christmas classic. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m. Spokane Children’s Theatre, 2727 N. Madelia Ave. $16 adults; $15 senior and military; $12 ages 12 and younger. (509) 328-4886.

“Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus” – Staged reading presented by Moscow Community Theatre. Drinks and desserts at 6 p.m. followed by the show at 7 p.m. Friday, 1912 Center, 412 Third St., Moscow, Idaho. $25. (208) 669-2249.

“Home for the Holidays: A Big Band Christmas” – Big band holiday headliner music favorites from yesteryear featuring the songs of Bing Crosby, Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, Rosemary Clooney, Cole Porter, Irving Berlin and more. Emceed by Doug Dawson and Marnie Rorholm. Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. Central Valley High School, 821 S. Sullivan Road, Spokane Valley. $39 adult; $37 senior and military; $22 student. (509) 228-5100.

“Ha!!mark Holiday Special” Improv Show – A fully improvised satire of heartwarming holiday movies full of twists, turns and (of course) romance. Rated for general audiences. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Travel With Sinto: Traditions of Christmas – A Radio City Music Hall-style show for all ages. Featuring a cast of 35 and more than 300 costumes. Saturday, 11:30 a.m. Sinto Senior Activity Center, 1124 W. Sinto Ave. $52. (509) 327-2861.

Safari – Live improve performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Bolshoi Ballet: “The Nutcracker” – Experience this holiday classic through the eyes of Marie and her Nutcracker Prince on the big screen as they travel on a magical journey of their dreams. Live: Sunday, 12:55 p.m. Encore: Monday, 7 p.m. Regal Cinemas NorthTown, 4750 N. Division St. $18.90. (509) 489-0570.