The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 21° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 17, 2021

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Tennessee vs. Memphis ESPN2

9 a.m.: Butler vs. Purdue Fox 28

9 a.m.: Pittsburgh at St. John’s FS1

10 a.m.: Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech CBS

10 a.m.: Delaware St. vs. N.C. Central TNT

11 a.m.: TCU at Georgetown FS1

11 a.m.: Cal State Bakersfield at Colorado Pac-12

11:30 a.m.: Louisville at Western Kentucky CBS Sports

11:30 a.m.: Indiana vs. Notre Dame Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: HBCU Dunk Contest TNT

1 p.m.: USC vs. Georgia Tech Pac-12

1 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Washington St. Pac-12 WA

1 p.m.: Marquette at Xavier FS1

1 p.m.: Howard vs. N.C. A&T TNT

2 p.m.: Providence at UConn Fox 28

2 p.m.: West Virginia at UAB CBS Sports

2:30 p.m.: North Carolina vs. Kentucky CBS

4 p.m.: Oklahoma State vs. Houston ESPNU

4 p.m.: LSU at Louisiana Tech CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Texas A&M at Oregon St. Pac-12

6 p.m.: Auburn at Saint Louis CBS Sports

7 p.m.: Baylor at Oregon ESPN2

7 p.m.: Seattle at Washington Pac-12

8 p.m.: LMU at Nevada CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

2:15 p.m.: Stanford at Tennessee ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: New York at Boston NBA

Boxing, PBC Fight Night

3 p.m.: Prelims: Undercard Bouts FS1

5 p.m.: Marcos Hernandez vs. Alantez Fox Fox 28

Football, college

8 a.m.: Boca Raton Bowl: W. Kentucky vs. App. St. ESPN

9 a.m.: Celebration Bowl: South Carolina St. vs. Jackson St. ABC

11 a.m.: FCS Playoff: South Dakota St. at Montana St.. ESPN2

11:15 a.m.: New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno St. ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Independence Bowl: UAB vs. BYU ABC

2:45 p.m.: LendingTree Bowl: E. Michigan vs. Liberty ESPN

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Bowl: Utah St. vs. Oregon St. ABC

6 p.m.: D-II Championship: Valdosta St. at Ferris St. ESPNU

6:15 p.m.: New Orleans Bowl: La.-Lafayette vs. Marshall ESPN

Football, high school

1 p.m.: Collins Hill (Ga.) vs. Graham-Kapowsin (Wash.) ESPNU

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: New England at Indianapolis NFL

Golf

10:30 a.m.: PNC Championship GOLF

Hockey, NHL

7 p.m.: Edmonton at Seattle Root

Rugby, European Champions Cup

9:30 a.m.: Glasgow vs. Exeter NBC Sports

Soccer, men

6:55 a.m.: EPL: Burnley at Aston Villa NBC Sports

7 a.m.: La Liga, Villareal at Real Sociedad ESPN2

7 a.m.: FIFA Arab Cup final: Algeria vs. Tunisia FS1

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal at Leeds United NBC

5 p.m.: International friendly: U.S. vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina FS1

Volleyball, college women

4:30 p.m.: NCAA Championship: Wisconsin vs. Nebraska ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

10 a.m.: Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech 1510-AM

12:30 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Washington St. 920-AM

1:30 p.m.: SAGU at Idaho 1080-AM

Football, college

7 a.m.: Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. App. St. 700-AM

5:45 p.m.: New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. Marshall 700-AM

Football, NFL

4:45 p.m.: New England at Indianapolis 1080-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Most read stories