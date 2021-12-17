On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 17, 2021
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Tennessee vs. Memphis ESPN2
9 a.m.: Butler vs. Purdue Fox 28
9 a.m.: Pittsburgh at St. John’s FS1
10 a.m.: Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech CBS
10 a.m.: Delaware St. vs. N.C. Central TNT
11 a.m.: TCU at Georgetown FS1
11 a.m.: Cal State Bakersfield at Colorado Pac-12
11:30 a.m.: Louisville at Western Kentucky CBS Sports
11:30 a.m.: Indiana vs. Notre Dame Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: HBCU Dunk Contest TNT
1 p.m.: USC vs. Georgia Tech Pac-12
1 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Washington St. Pac-12 WA
1 p.m.: Marquette at Xavier FS1
1 p.m.: Howard vs. N.C. A&T TNT
2 p.m.: Providence at UConn Fox 28
2 p.m.: West Virginia at UAB CBS Sports
2:30 p.m.: North Carolina vs. Kentucky CBS
4 p.m.: Oklahoma State vs. Houston ESPNU
4 p.m.: LSU at Louisiana Tech CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Texas A&M at Oregon St. Pac-12
6 p.m.: Auburn at Saint Louis CBS Sports
7 p.m.: Baylor at Oregon ESPN2
7 p.m.: Seattle at Washington Pac-12
8 p.m.: LMU at Nevada CBS Sports
Basketball, college women
2:15 p.m.: Stanford at Tennessee ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: New York at Boston NBA
Boxing, PBC Fight Night
3 p.m.: Prelims: Undercard Bouts FS1
5 p.m.: Marcos Hernandez vs. Alantez Fox Fox 28
Football, college
8 a.m.: Boca Raton Bowl: W. Kentucky vs. App. St. ESPN
9 a.m.: Celebration Bowl: South Carolina St. vs. Jackson St. ABC
11 a.m.: FCS Playoff: South Dakota St. at Montana St.. ESPN2
11:15 a.m.: New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno St. ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Independence Bowl: UAB vs. BYU ABC
2:45 p.m.: LendingTree Bowl: E. Michigan vs. Liberty ESPN
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Bowl: Utah St. vs. Oregon St. ABC
6 p.m.: D-II Championship: Valdosta St. at Ferris St. ESPNU
6:15 p.m.: New Orleans Bowl: La.-Lafayette vs. Marshall ESPN
Football, high school
1 p.m.: Collins Hill (Ga.) vs. Graham-Kapowsin (Wash.) ESPNU
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: New England at Indianapolis NFL
Golf
10:30 a.m.: PNC Championship GOLF
Hockey, NHL
7 p.m.: Edmonton at Seattle Root
Rugby, European Champions Cup
9:30 a.m.: Glasgow vs. Exeter NBC Sports
Soccer, men
6:55 a.m.: EPL: Burnley at Aston Villa NBC Sports
7 a.m.: La Liga, Villareal at Real Sociedad ESPN2
7 a.m.: FIFA Arab Cup final: Algeria vs. Tunisia FS1
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal at Leeds United NBC
5 p.m.: International friendly: U.S. vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina FS1
Volleyball, college women
4:30 p.m.: NCAA Championship: Wisconsin vs. Nebraska ESPN2
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
10 a.m.: Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech 1510-AM
12:30 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Washington St. 920-AM
1:30 p.m.: SAGU at Idaho 1080-AM
Football, college
7 a.m.: Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. App. St. 700-AM
5:45 p.m.: New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. Marshall 700-AM
Football, NFL
4:45 p.m.: New England at Indianapolis 1080-AM
All events subject to change
