Dear Annie 12/18

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Editor’s note: Annie Lane is off this week. This column was originally published in 2017.

Dear Annie: My wife is borderline addicted to “Words With Friends,” an app game similar to Scrabble, and it’s causing me concern in addition to creating strife in our marriage. It would be one thing if she were only playing with other female players, but she also has an ongoing game with a former male classmate, which I consider to be a form of online flirting. Would you agree, or am I overreacting?

I still work, and my wife is retired, so when I’m ready for bed because I have to get up early, she is wide-awake and ready for late-night games with friends (one in particular). I have suggested repeatedly that she go to bed when I go, but she says she isn’t sleepy and is a late-night person, so she stays up until 1 or 2 a.m. playing “Words With Friends.” This continues to cause disharmony in our marriage, and it’s something I have a hard time accepting as permissible.

Please let me know how you and your readers feel about this issue. – Concerned Husband

Dear Concerned Husband: Unless she’s exchanging flirty messages with this old classmate or spelling out inappropriate words on the board, I wouldn’t worry about the fact that she’s playing with him. There’s nothing wrong with connecting with old friends to play games online. There is, however, something wrong with allowing anything to consume your life – be it alcohol, drugs, work, television or even “Words With Friends.” Ask her whether she’s game for a challenge: She uninstalls the app for two weeks; you commit to getting home from work on time and planning a few date nights during that period.

If she’s unwilling to give up an app for two weeks for the health of her marriage, then this is a deeper problem that requires the help of a counselor.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.