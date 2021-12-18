The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Sat., Dec. 18, 2021

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

Noon: Texas vs. Stanford ABC

1 p.m.: Dartmouth at California Pac-12

3 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona St. Pac-12

Basketball, college women

10 a.m.: Marquette at Seton Hall FS1

10 a.m.: Baylor at Michigan ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Hall of Fame Showcase: Louisville vs. UConn ESPN

2:30 p.m.: Texas vs. Arizona ESPN

5 p.m.: Ohio State at UCLA Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

3 p.m.: Portland at Memphis Root

4:30 p.m.: Denver at Brooklyn NBA

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: Draft lottery ESPN

Basketball, NBA G League

Noon: Wisconsin vs. South Bay ESPN2

3 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. Rio Grande Valley ESPN2

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Tennessee at Pittsburgh CBS

10 a.m.: Dallas at N.Y. Giants Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Green Bay at Baltimore Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: New Orleans at Tampa Bay NBC

Golf

9 a.m.: PNC Championship GOLF

Olympics, Winter

1:30 p.m.: U.S. Trials: Short-track speedskating NBC

Rugby, European Champions Cup

11:30 a.m.: Leicester vs. Connacht NBC Sports

Soccer, men

3:55 a.m.: EPL: Leicester City at Everton NBC Sports

6 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea at Wolverhampton USA

6:10 a.m.: EPL; Manchester City at Newcastle NBC Sports

9 a.m.: Serie A: Venezia at Sampdoria CBS Sports

11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Napoli at AC Milan CBS Sports

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: Gonzaga at UC Davis 790-AM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Tampa Bay 1080-AM

All events subject to change

