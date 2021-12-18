On the Air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
Noon: Texas vs. Stanford ABC
1 p.m.: Dartmouth at California Pac-12
3 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona St. Pac-12
Basketball, college women
10 a.m.: Marquette at Seton Hall FS1
10 a.m.: Baylor at Michigan ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Hall of Fame Showcase: Louisville vs. UConn ESPN
2:30 p.m.: Texas vs. Arizona ESPN
5 p.m.: Ohio State at UCLA Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
3 p.m.: Portland at Memphis Root
4:30 p.m.: Denver at Brooklyn NBA
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: Draft lottery ESPN
Basketball, NBA G League
Noon: Wisconsin vs. South Bay ESPN2
3 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. Rio Grande Valley ESPN2
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Tennessee at Pittsburgh CBS
10 a.m.: Dallas at N.Y. Giants Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Green Bay at Baltimore Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: New Orleans at Tampa Bay NBC
Golf
9 a.m.: PNC Championship GOLF
Olympics, Winter
1:30 p.m.: U.S. Trials: Short-track speedskating NBC
Rugby, European Champions Cup
11:30 a.m.: Leicester vs. Connacht NBC Sports
Soccer, men
3:55 a.m.: EPL: Leicester City at Everton NBC Sports
6 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea at Wolverhampton USA
6:10 a.m.: EPL; Manchester City at Newcastle NBC Sports
9 a.m.: Serie A: Venezia at Sampdoria CBS Sports
11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Napoli at AC Milan CBS Sports
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: Gonzaga at UC Davis 790-AM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Tampa Bay 1080-AM
All events subject to change
