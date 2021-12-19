Two turtle doves (but no partridge, or pear tree)

Staff Reports

Local wildlife photographer Angela Marie took this photo of two turtle doves near Hauser Lake.

“A long-standing symbol of Christmas, turtle doves are not really a specific species but rather a group of old-world doves,” she wrote. “Such a perfect symbol of the season as these doves are known for their gentle nature and lasting bonds.”

Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.