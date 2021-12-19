Two turtle doves (but no partridge, or pear tree)
Sun., Dec. 19, 2021
Local wildlife photographer Angela Marie took this photo of two turtle doves near Hauser Lake.
“A long-standing symbol of Christmas, turtle doves are not really a specific species but rather a group of old-world doves,” she wrote. “Such a perfect symbol of the season as these doves are known for their gentle nature and lasting bonds.”
