On the Air
Mon., Dec. 20, 2021
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Florida A&M at Arizona State Pac-12
4 p.m.: Xavier at Villanova FS1
4 p.m.: Fresno St. at Utah Pac-12
6 p.m.: Kansas at Colorado ESPN2
6 p.m.: UConn at Marquette FS1
6 p.m.: Pepperdine at Oregon Pac-12
6 p.m.: Utah Valley at Washington Pac-12 Washington
8 p.m.: Nicholls St. at Oregon St. Pac-12
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: Stanford at South Carolina ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Indiana at Miami TNT
5 p.m.: Portland at New Orleans Root
7 p.m.: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers TNT
Basketball, NBA G League
11 a.m.: Winter Showcase: Motor City vs. Oklahoma City ESPNU
Noon: Winter Showcase: Rio Grande Valley vs. Maine NBA
2 p.m.: Winter Showcase: South Bay vs. Delaware ESPNU
6 p.m.: Winter Showcase: Santa Cruz vs. Lakeland ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: Winter Showcase: Salt Lake City vs. Cleveland NBA
9:30 p.m.: Winter Showcase: Westchester vs. Ciudad de México NBA
Football, college
12:30 p.m.: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent St. vs. Wyoming ESPN
4:30 p.m.: The Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. San Diego St. ESPN
Football, NFL
4 p.m.: Seattle at LA Rams Fox 28
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Gonzaga at E. Washington 790-AM
Football, college
11:30 a.m.: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent St. vs. Wyoming 700-AM
Football, NFL
2 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Rams……………………………………………………….94.5-FM
All events subject to change
