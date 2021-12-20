The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Florida A&M at Arizona State Pac-12

4 p.m.: Xavier at Villanova FS1

4 p.m.: Fresno St. at Utah Pac-12

6 p.m.: Kansas at Colorado ESPN2

6 p.m.: UConn at Marquette FS1

6 p.m.: Pepperdine at Oregon Pac-12

6 p.m.: Utah Valley at Washington Pac-12 Washington

8 p.m.: Nicholls St. at Oregon St. Pac-12

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: Stanford at South Carolina ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Indiana at Miami TNT

5 p.m.: Portland at New Orleans Root

7 p.m.: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers TNT

Basketball, NBA G League

11 a.m.: Winter Showcase: Motor City vs. Oklahoma City ESPNU

Noon: Winter Showcase: Rio Grande Valley vs. Maine NBA

2 p.m.: Winter Showcase: South Bay vs. Delaware ESPNU

6 p.m.: Winter Showcase: Santa Cruz vs. Lakeland ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: Winter Showcase: Salt Lake City vs. Cleveland NBA

9:30 p.m.: Winter Showcase: Westchester vs. Ciudad de México NBA

Football, college

12:30 p.m.: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent St. vs. Wyoming ESPN

4:30 p.m.: The Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. San Diego St. ESPN

Football, NFL

4 p.m.: Seattle at LA Rams Fox 28

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Gonzaga at E. Washington 790-AM

Football, college

11:30 a.m.: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent St. vs. Wyoming 700-AM

Football, NFL

2 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Rams……………………………………………………….94.5-FM

All events subject to change

