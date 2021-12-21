Investigation clears 2 cops involved in Black man’s death

Associated Press

Associated Press

TACOMA – Tacoma Police Department interim Chief Mike Ake said Tuesday that two officers involved in the death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who pleaded for air under an officer’s knee, did not violate any policies and can return to work.

Officers Masiyh Ford, 29, and Armando Farinas, 27, have been notified of the exoneration, Ake told the Tacoma City Council in a special meeting, The News Tribune reported.

“This is based upon a thorough review of Internal Affairs investigations which includes the criminal investigations of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Washington State Patrol and Attorney General’s Office. I feel it is an appropriate decision based upon the facts,” Ake said.

Ake said the officers, who have been on leave for over a year, will undergo several weeks of training before returning to the force.

Ellis, 33, died March 3, 2020, while being restrained by officers at an intersection. The Pierce County medical examiner called Ellis’ death a homicide because of a lack of oxygen caused by restraint, with an enlarged heart and methamphetamine intoxication as contributing factors.

The death made Ellis’ name synonymous with pleas for justice at Pacific Northwest protests. His final words – “I can’t breathe, sir!” – were captured by a home security camera, in addition to the retort from one of the officers who had told Ellis to shut up.