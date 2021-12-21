Police search for domestic violence suspect after four-hour SWAT standoff in South Perry District

Spokane police are looking for a man wanted on suspicion of domestic violence charges after he reportedly refused to surrender peacefully during a four-hour standoff with authorities Tuesday in the South Perry District.

Trevor Gormley, 35, is wanted for suspicion of second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment after police responded to multiple calls just before noon about a woman in distress in the area of Garfield Street and Eighth Avenue, according to a Spokane police news release.

Officers found a female who was taken to a local hospital for serious injuries that weren’t life-threatening. The apartments near where Gormley resides were evacuated as a precaution, police said.

Out of of caution, multiple department resources were put in place, including a K-9 unit, hostage negotiation team and SWAT, officers said.

Members of the negotiation team were able to contact Gormley, but he allegedly refused all commands to surrender, the release said. Once all other tactics were deployed, the SWAT team entered and determined Gormley was not in the apartment and likely fled just before officers arrived.

Police said Gormley is considered armed and dangerous, and that 911 should be called if he is located.