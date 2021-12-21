The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 30° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Police search for domestic violence suspect after four-hour SWAT standoff in South Perry District

UPDATED: Tue., Dec. 21, 2021

Trevor Gormley (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)
Trevor Gormley (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
Trevor Gormley (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)
Trevor Gormley (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)

Spokane police are looking for a man wanted on suspicion of domestic violence charges after he reportedly refused to surrender peacefully during a four-hour standoff with authorities Tuesday in the South Perry District.

Trevor Gormley, 35, is wanted for suspicion of second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment after police responded to multiple calls just before noon about a woman in distress in the area of Garfield Street and Eighth Avenue, according to a Spokane police news release.

Officers found a female who was taken to a local hospital for serious injuries that weren’t life-threatening. The apartments near where Gormley resides were evacuated as a precaution, police said.

Out of of caution, multiple department resources were put in place, including a K-9 unit, hostage negotiation team and SWAT, officers said.

Members of the negotiation team were able to contact Gormley, but he allegedly refused all commands to surrender, the release said. Once all other tactics were deployed, the SWAT team entered and determined Gormley was not in the apartment and likely fled just before officers arrived.

Police said Gormley is considered armed and dangerous, and that 911 should be called if he is located.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety