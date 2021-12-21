Prep roundup: Lopsided third quarter lifts Mead boys over Chiawana; Lake City, Post Falls girls fall in title games

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball

Mead 63, Chiawana 49: Ryan Mount and Zach Reighard scored 12 points apiece, Nolan Braun added 10 off the bench and the Panthers (4-5) downed the visiting Riverhawks (4-2) in a nonleague game.

Braun had six of his 10 points in the deciding third quarter, when Mead outscored its visitors 24-5. Mount added eight points in the quarter, hitting back-to-back 3s late in the quarter.

“We switched it up in the third with a little bit of pressure,” Mead first-year coach Luke Jordan said. “Certainly not to speed (Chiawana) up, but to slow them down. It kind of unsettled them just enough that it got them out of their comfort zone and let some of our guys fly around, which they love to do.”

Winter Haven (Florida) 60, Ferris 52: Isaac Celiscar scored 22 points with 12 rebounds, Jamie Phillips had 21 and the Blue Devils (9-2) beat the Saxons (7-2) in the fifth-place game at The Hardwood Invite at Auburn HS. Trayce Atkins led Ferris with 24 points and Ray Ray Bergerson added 11.

King’s Christian 76, Gonzaga Prep 72: Jordan Hansen hit five 3-pointers and scored 31 points and the Knights (6-1) held off the Bullpups (5-4) in the consolation final of The Hardwood Invite at Auburn HS. Jamil Miller led G-Prep with 22 points, Jayden Stevens had 16 and Henry Sandberg added 13.

Lake City 66, Shadle Park 34: Blake Buchanan scored 15 points, Nathan Hocking added 13 and the Timberwolves (7-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (1-5) in a nonleague game. Kohlby Sorweide led Shadle Park with 14 points. Lake City led 38-15 at intermission.

Deer Park 60, Rogers 47: Seth Hickman scored 16 points and the host Stags (5-1) beat the Pirates (0-5) in the Stag Classic.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 56, Riverside 53: Hunter Dinkins scored 14 points, Jayce Kelly added 13 and the Broncos (5-2) beat the Rams (0-6) in the Stag Classic. Jacob Graham led Riverside with 20 points.

Girls basketball

Timberlake 52 North Central 32: Jenna Chase scored 13 points, Marissa Needs added 11 and the visiting Tigers (6-1) beat the Wolfpack (2-6) in a nonleague game. Shalene Ervin led NC with 11 points.

Liberty 65, Colfax 62 (OT): Teagan Colvin totaled 33 points, 13 rebounds and six assists and the visiting Lancers (7-0) beat the Bulldogs (5-1) in a nonleague game. Asher Cai led Colfax with 27 points.

Spring Valley (Nevada) 48, Lake City 47: The Grizzlies (6-2) edged the Timberwolves (13-1) in the championship game of the Diamond bracket of the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas.

Lee (Alabama) 52, Post Falls 49: Capri Sims totaled 13 points and 17 rebounds, but the Trojans (9-2) fell to the Generals (15-4) in the championship game of the Ruby bracket of the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas. PF’s Americus Crane added 13 points.

Coeur d’Alene 64, Eisenhower 55: The visiting Vikings (11-0) beat the Cadets (5-2) in a nonleague game in Yakima. Details were unavailable.