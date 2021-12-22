On the Air
Wed., Dec. 22, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college
1 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic: Liberty vs. Stanford ESPN2
3:30 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic: No. Iowa vs. Wyoming ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: Butler at St. John’s FS1
7 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic: TBD ESPN2
9:30 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic: TBD ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Dallas NBA
Football, college
12:30 p.m.: Frisco Football Classic: North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio) ESPN2
4 p.m.: Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Florida ESPN
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: San Francisco at Tennessee NFL
Hockey, IIHF men, World Juniors
11 a.m.: U.S. vs. Finland NHL
4 p.m.: Canada vs. Russia NHL
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: San Francisco at Tennessee 1080-AM
All events subject to change
