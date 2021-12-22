The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college

1 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic: Liberty vs. Stanford ESPN2

3:30 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic: No. Iowa vs. Wyoming ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: Butler at St. John’s FS1

7 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic: TBD ESPN2

9:30 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic: TBD ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Dallas NBA

Football, college

12:30 p.m.: Frisco Football Classic: North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio) ESPN2

4 p.m.: Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Florida ESPN

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: San Francisco at Tennessee NFL

Hockey, IIHF men, World Juniors

11 a.m.: U.S. vs. Finland NHL

4 p.m.: Canada vs. Russia NHL

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Football, NFL

5 p.m.: San Francisco at Tennessee 1080-AM

All events subject to change

