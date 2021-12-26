On the Air
Sun., Dec. 26, 2021
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Chicago at Atlanta NBA
7:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers………………………………………………..NBA
Football, college
8 a.m.: Quick Lane Bowl: W. Michigan vs. Nevada ESPN
11:30 a.m.: Military Bowl: Boston College vs. East Carolina ESPN
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Miami at New Orleans ESPN
Rugby
9 p.m.: Premiership: Northampton at Harlequins NBC Sports
Soccer, men, Premier Leauge
Noon: Manchester United at Newcastle United USA
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Miami at New Orleans ESPN
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM
All events subject to change
