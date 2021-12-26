The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Chicago at Atlanta NBA

7:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers………………………………………………..NBA

Football, college

8 a.m.: Quick Lane Bowl: W. Michigan vs. Nevada ESPN

11:30 a.m.: Military Bowl: Boston College vs. East Carolina ESPN

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Miami at New Orleans ESPN

Rugby

9 p.m.: Premiership: Northampton at Harlequins NBC Sports

Soccer, men, Premier Leauge

Noon: Manchester United at Newcastle United USA

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Miami at New Orleans ESPN

Sports Talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM

All events subject to change

