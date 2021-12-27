The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: North Alabama at Gonzaga Root/SWX

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Washington at Miami NBA

7 p.m.: Denver at Golden State NBA

Football, college

9 a.m.: The Birmingham Bowl: Houston vs. Auburn ESPN

12:15 p.m.: The First Responder Bowl: Air Force vs. Louisville, Dallas ESPN

3:45 p.m.: The Liberty Bowl: Mississippi St. vs. Texas Tech ESPN

5 p.m.: The Holiday Bowl: UCLA vs. North Carolina St. Fox 28

7:15 p.m.: The Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia vs. Minnesota ESPN

Hockey, IIHF men

1:30 p.m.: World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. U.S. NHL

4 p.m.: World Junior Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Canada NHL

Soccer, men

6:55 a.m.: Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Southampton NBC Sports

11:55 a.m.: Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City NBC Sports

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

Football, college

3 p.m.: Liberty Bowl: Mississippi St. vs. Texas Tech 700-AM

6 p.m.: Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia vs. Minnesota 700-AM

All events subject to change

