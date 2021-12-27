On the Air
Mon., Dec. 27, 2021
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: North Alabama at Gonzaga Root/SWX
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Washington at Miami NBA
7 p.m.: Denver at Golden State NBA
Football, college
9 a.m.: The Birmingham Bowl: Houston vs. Auburn ESPN
12:15 p.m.: The First Responder Bowl: Air Force vs. Louisville, Dallas ESPN
3:45 p.m.: The Liberty Bowl: Mississippi St. vs. Texas Tech ESPN
5 p.m.: The Holiday Bowl: UCLA vs. North Carolina St. Fox 28
7:15 p.m.: The Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia vs. Minnesota ESPN
Hockey, IIHF men
1:30 p.m.: World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. U.S. NHL
4 p.m.: World Junior Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Canada NHL
Soccer, men
6:55 a.m.: Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Southampton NBC Sports
11:55 a.m.: Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City NBC Sports
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
Football, college
3 p.m.: Liberty Bowl: Mississippi St. vs. Texas Tech 700-AM
6 p.m.: Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia vs. Minnesota 700-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.