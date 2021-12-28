Spokane chiefs gamer

From staff reports

KENT, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs pieced together their most productive period in nearly a month and earned a Western Hockey League victory on Tuesday.

Four Spokane players scored in the second period, and the Chiefs overcame an early deficit in a 6-3 road win over Seattle in a U.S. Division matchup.

Jared Davidson gave Seattle a 1-0 lead just 70 seconds into the game, and the Thunderbirds carried that advantage through the first 20 minutes.

Spokane began the second period on the power play. Erik Atchison evened the game at 1-all at the 34-second mark. Bear Hughes added a power-play goal for the Chiefs at 2:08 for a one-goal lead.

Cordel Larson and Chase Bertholet also scored in the period, giving the Chiefs their first four-goal period since Nov. 30 in a 6-5 win against Victoria.

Graham Sward and Hughes each scored or Spokane in the third period.

Chiefs goaltender Mason Beaupit made 23 saves.