Cold weather continues in Spokane; snow expected Thursday

As cold weather continues in the Spokane area, meteorologists predict snow will blanket the area Thursday.

After the low dropped to 4 degrees Tuesday night, temperatures remained cold, with another frigid night expected Wednesday.

Tuesday’s low temperature recorded just before 11 p.m. was the lowest recorded in Spokane since March 1, 2019.

“We have a chance for snow moving in overnight,” into Thursday morning, said Miranda Cote, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Spokane.

The small storm was expected to bring about 2 or 3 inches of snow to the Spokane area, including Coeur d’Alene, according to the National Weather Service. The heaviest snowfall is expected Thursday afternoon.

On the Palouse, 3 to 5 inches of snow is expected, Cote said.

The Cascade Mountains will see significantly more snow, with more than 8 inches expected on Stevens Pass and about a foot on Snoqualmie.

Flurries could linger into the weekend, but “nothing too extreme,” Cote said.

Temperatures are expected to drop even more overnight Friday, with lows expected to reach 3 degrees below zero.

The end of the cold snap is in sight, with a high of 17 predicted for Saturday, a high of 27 expected Sunday, and highs in the mid-30s early next week, Cote said.

It’s “warming up a little bit,” she said.

S-R reporter Greg Mason contributed to this article.