Kyle Seager announces retirement from baseball after 11 seasons with Mariners

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

Kyle Seager’s tearful farewell to Seattle Mariners fans at T-Mobile Park was also a goodbye to baseball.

On Wednesday, Seager’s wife, Julie, posted a message from her husband on her Twitter account:

“Today I’m announcing my retirement from Major League Baseball. Thank you to all of my family, friends and fans for following me throughout my career. It’s been a wonderful ride but I am unbelievably excited for the next chapter of my life.”

Seager played his entire career with the Mariners.

He had a solid final season for Seattle, playing in 159 games and posting a .212/.285/.438 slash line with 29 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs, 101 RBI, 59 walks and 161 strikeouts. He admittedly focused on power and producing runs for a top-heavy lineup that struggled to score all season. The approach sunk his batting average to a career low for a full season, but also resulted in career-high totals in homers and RBI. He was named a finalist for the American League Silver Slugger award at third base.

Selected in third round of the 2009 draft out of the University of North Carolina and projected to be a utility/bench player, Seager made his MLB debut on July 7, 2011. He took control of the third base job in 2012 and became an All-Star and Gold Glove winner in 2014. He signed a 7-year, $100 million extension before the 2014 season.

In 10½ big league seasons with the Mariners, Seager played in 1,480 games and posted a .251/.321/.442 slash line with 309 doubles, 14 triples, 242 homers and 807 RBI. He had nine seasons of at least 20 homers, tying Ken Griffey Jr. for the most in franchise history.

Seager, who turned 34 on Nov. 3, was expected to garner a one-year contract from a team looking for a veteran third baseman and clubhouse presence. There was some speculation he might join his brother, Corey, with the Rangers.