Prep roundup: Ryan Lafferty helps Mt. Spokane boys top Kamiakin; Sitara Byrd leads Gonzaga Prep girls at Moses Lake Mixer

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball

Mt. Spokane 68, Kamiakin 64: Ryan Lafferty scored 18 points, nine in the fourth quarter, and the Wildcats (8-2) edged the Braves (6-1) in the Central Valley Holiday Tournament. Maverick Sanders added 16 points for Mt. Spokane. Tyler Bilodeau led Kamiakin with 21 points.

Union 83, Central Valley 56: Yanni Fassilis scored 31 points and the Titans (6-2) beat the host Bears (5-4) in the Central Valley Holiday Tournament. Dylan Darling and Daniel Crowley scored 16 points apiece for CV.

Pullman 70, Cashmere 30: Jaedyn Brown hit eight 3-pointers and scored 34 points and the Greyhounds (7-1) beat the visiting Bulldogs (2-7) in the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley HS. Champ Powaukee added 12 points for Pullman.

Davenport 55, Riverside 38: Tennessee Rainwater scored 20 points, Wyatt Telecky added 12 and the Gorillas (8-1) beat the Rams (1-8) in the Eagle Holiday Classic. Jacob Graham led Riverside with 13 points.

Medical Lake 66, Sandpoint 63: Oran Rhimer scored 31 points with six 3-pointers and the Cardinals (4-5) beat the Bulldogs (3-5) in the Eagle Holiday Classic. Ethan Butler led Sandpoint with 17 points.

Colfax 67, La Salle 40: Damian Demler scored 33 points, 26 before intermission, and the Bulldogs (7-2) beat the Lightning (1-5) in the Eagle Holiday Classic. John Lustig added 12 points for Colfax. Jaxton Caffrey led LaSalle with 24 points.

Colville 71, Rogers 37: The Crimson Hawks (8-0) beat the Pirates (0-7) in the Eagle Holiday Classic. Details were unavailable.

East Valley 75, Prosser 72: The Knights (3-5) beat the Mustangs (2-4) in the Eagle Holiday Classic. Details were unavailable.

Toppenish 56, Lakeland 39: The Wildcats (7-0) beat the Hawks (3-6) in the Eagle Holiday Classic. Details were unavailable.

Deer Park 56, Chelan 54: The Stags (7-2) edged the host Mountain Goats (4-5) in the Chelan Holiday Tournament. Details were unavailable.

Freeman 76, Warden 33: Boen Phelps scored 17 points, Quin Goldsmith added 16 and the Scotties (9-1) beat the Cougars (1-8) in the Larson Memorial Tournament at Freeman HS. Hayden Oyler added 14 points for Freeman. Quirino Turner led Warden with 22 points.

Kettle Falls 72, Curlew 46: Isaac Bair scored 30 points, Zane Edwards added 23 and the visiting Bulldogs (1-6) beat the Panthers (4-3) in a nonleague game. Nicholas Baker led Curlew with 25 points.

Oakesdale 65, Garfield-Palouse 46: Jackson Perry had 22 points and the Nighthawks (4-5) beat the Vikings (0-3) in the Reardan Lions Club Holiday Tournament at Reardan HS. Cameron Merrill led Gar-Pal with 15 points.

Lake City 51, Eagle 49: The visiting Timberwolves (9-0) beat the Mustangs (6-2) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Coeur d’Alene 61, Bishop Kelly 40: The visiting Vikings (6-2) beat the Knights (6-2) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Meridian (ID) 57, Post Falls 49: The Warriors (4-3) beat the visiting Trojans (3-5) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Lewiston 60, Moscow 53: The Bengals (8-0) beat the Bears (5-4) in a semifinal at the Avista Holiday Classic at Lewis-Clark State College. Lewiston faces Lapwai in the title game on Thursday.

Lapwai 76, Clarkston 52: The Wildcats (8-0) downed the Bantams (4-3) in a semifinal of the Avista Holiday Tournament.

Annie Wright 79, Kellogg 68: Hunter Carter scored 26 points and the Gators (7-1) beat the Wildcats (6-4) in a consolation game at the Avista Holiday Classic in Lewiston. Kolby Luna scored 23 points and Riply Luna had 22 to lead Kellogg.

Girls basketball

Mead 55, Sunnyside 39: Olivia Moore scored 11 points and added four steals, Haley Burns added 10 points and the Panthers (8-0) beat the Grizzlies (3-3) in the Moses Lake Mixer at Moses Lake HS. Paris Wilson led Sunnyside with 17 points.

Gonzaga Prep 56, Eisenhower 46: Sitara Byrd scored 21 points with 10 rebounds and the Bullpups (6-2) beat the Cadets (7-2) at the Moses Lake Mixer. Lucy Lynn added 18 points for G-Prep. Analyssa Maldonado paced Eisenhower with 19 points.

Moses Lake 57, Central Valley 47: Teagan Wiltbank scored 16 points and the host Chiefs (2-4) beat the Bears (4-4) in the Moses Lake Mixer. Autumn Agnew led Central Valley with 19 points.

West Valley 53, University 30: Chloe DeHaro scored 26 points and the Eagles (6-0) beat the Titans (2-6) in a nonleague game. Julianna Jeross led University with seven points.

St. George’s 62, Shadle Park 38: Margreit Galow scored 20 points, Annika Bergquist added 19 and the Dragons (3-5) downed the Highlanders (1-6) in the Eagle Holiday Classic. Kate Pomerinke led Shadle Park with 10 points.

Asotin 45, Rogers 37: Kayla Paine scored 17 points and the Panthers (2-2) beat the Pirates (0-7) in the Eagle Holiday Classic. Jalaya Brown hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points for Rogers.

Ephrata 69, East Valley 42: Addison Mill scored 31 points and the Tigers (1-3) beat the Knights (0-6) in the Eagle Holiday Classic. Willow Burrell scored 14 points and Ellie Syverson had 13 for East Valley.

Liberty 58, Lakeside 26: Teagan Calvin totaled 28 points and 12 rebounds and the Lancers (8-0) beat the Eagles (5-4) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Brooke Redder added 11 points for Liberty.

Colfax 79, Mabton 46: Asher Cai scored 38 points and the Bulldogs (6-1) beat the Vikings (3-6) in the Eagle Holiday Tournament. Brynn McGaughy added 15 points for Colfax.

Prosser 62, Pullman 41: The Mustangs (3-2) beat the Greyhounds (1-7) in the Eagle Holiday Classic.

Toppenish 61, Timberlake 45: Bree Peters scored 22 points and the Wildcats (5-2) beat the Tigers (6-2) in the Eagle Holiday Classic. Jenna Chase led Timberlake with nine points.

Deer Park 46, Chelan 39: Darian Herring scored 13 points, Allie Garry added 12 and the Stags (8-2) beat the host Mountain Goats (6-3) at the Chelan Holiday Tournament. Aliyah Finch led Chelan with 14 points.

Reardan 43, Oakesdale 33: Ayden Krupke scored 21 points and host Reardan (8-3) beat the visiting Nighthawks (4-4) in the Reardan Lions Club Tournament. Marilla Hockett led Oakesdale with 22 points.

Kettle Falls 69, Curlew 19: Mya Edwards scored 24 points and the Bulldogs (4-4) beat the visiting Cougars (4-3) in a nonleague game. Emma Lena Baker led Curlew with 10 points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 57, Columbia (Burbank) 50: Dakota Killian scored 18 points and the Broncos (2-6) beat the visiting Coyotes (8-2) in a nonleague game.

Coeur d’Alene 56, Timberline (Idaho) 48: Madi Symons scored 25 points and the visiting No. 3 Vikings (11-2) beat the No. 1 Wolves (11-1) at the Timber-Lion Tournament in Boise. Skylar Burke added 14 points for CdA. Aly Cox scored 14 for Timberline.

Sandpoint 38, Caldwell 16: Daylee Driggs scored 10 points and the Bulldogs (5-5) beat the Cougars (0-10) in the Boise Holiday Tournament at Borah HS.

Post Falls 69, Lapwai 55: Capri Sims scored 25 points with 20 rebounds, Trinidie Nichols added 13 points and the Trojans (11-2) beat the Wildcats (8-1) in the Avista Holiday Tournament at Lewis-Clark State College. Post Falls faces Lewiston in the title game on Thursday.

Lewiston 48, Richland 45: The Bengals (6-5) beat the Bombers (4-3) in a semifinal of the Avista Holiday Tournament. Details were unavailable.

Soda Springs 48, Clarkston 44: The Cardinals (4-5) beat the Bantams (5-4) in a consolation game at the Avista Holiday Tournament. Details were unavailable.