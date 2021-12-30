Chris Porter will ring in 2022 at Spokane Comedy Club

Chris Porter avoids hot button topics such as politics and religion. The observational comic, who will perform Friday and Saturday at Spokane Comedy Club, is more likely to crack wise about artisanal cuisine.

“I just want breakfast, you know what I’m saying?” Porter said during his latest one-hour special, “A Man From Kansas. “I don’t want a Radiohead album.”

Porter delivers relatable material riffing on flat Earthers, the internet or those who abuse power. The cerebral humorist also scores points for his self-deprecating material.

Porter appears Friday and Saturday at Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. Tickets are $12 and $24. Show times are 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Friday an d 7:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday. Info: (509) 318-9998 and spokanecomedyclub.com.