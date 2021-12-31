Live updates: Washington State and Central Michigan clash in salvaged Sun Bowl
UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 31, 2021
Pregame
Washington State and Central Michigan’s bowl opponents both stayed home due to issues with COVID-19. Instead of flying home with unresolved seasons, they’ve found a way to play each other in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.
The Cougars (7-5) enter the game as 7-point favorites over the Mid-American Conference Chippewas (8-4). Kickoff is scheduled for 9 a.m. on CBS, kicking off a day of college football that will end with two College Football Playoff semifinals.
Washington State has plenty to play for under new head coach Jake Dickert, while CMU will look for its first win over a Power-5 Conference opponent this season.
The Cougars are playing in their third Sun Bowl, with wins over Purdue (2001) and Miami (2015). WSU is 8-8 all-time in bowl games, while CMU is 3-9 – losing five straight since a 2012 win over Western Kentucky in the 2012 Little Caesars Pizza Bowl.
