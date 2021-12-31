Live updates: Washington State and Central Michigan clash in salvaged Sun Bowl

Pregame

Washington State and Central Michigan’s bowl opponents both stayed home due to issues with COVID-19. Instead of flying home with unresolved seasons, they’ve found a way to play each other in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

The Cougars (7-5) enter the game as 7-point favorites over the Mid-American Conference Chippewas (8-4). Kickoff is scheduled for 9 a.m. on CBS, kicking off a day of college football that will end with two College Football Playoff semifinals.

Washington State has plenty to play for under new head coach Jake Dickert, while CMU will look for its first win over a Power-5 Conference opponent this season.

The Cougars are playing in their third Sun Bowl, with wins over Purdue (2001) and Miami (2015). WSU is 8-8 all-time in bowl games, while CMU is 3-9 – losing five straight since a 2012 win over Western Kentucky in the 2012 Little Caesars Pizza Bowl.

Only 𝟮𝟰 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀 until the final game of our 2021 season!#GoCougs | @TonyTheTigerSB pic.twitter.com/fhrNEmNJIj — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 30, 2021

When @WSUCMB opted not to travel to the Sun Bowl, the band at @ElDorado_Aztecs regrouped during winter break to save the day and make sure #WSU’s football team still had a fight song at the @TonyTheTigerSB.



It sounds superb less than 18 hrs. before kickoff. pic.twitter.com/BcBYzcDY2y — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) December 31, 2021

Game preview

Sun Bowl sets up intriguing matchup between unfamiliar foes Washington State, Central Michigan Cross your fingers. It’s almost game time. | Read more »

The pick: Why Washington State will beat Central Michigan EL PASO, Texas – A season defined by obstacles just couldn’t end without one final hurdle. | Read more »

Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State against Central Michigan Don’t take your eyes off … | Read more »

More on the Cougs

‘Sun Bowl’s back on.’ A behind-the-scenes look at how Washington State and Central Michigan revived the 86th Sun Bowl EL PASO, Texas – Moments after Washington State’s charter plane touched down in west Texas Sunday afternoon, the Cougars were greeted by vibrant mariachi musicians, folklorico dancers wearing colorful dresses, Sun Bowl officials and local television cameras. | Read more »

John Blanchette: From 10-hour bus rides to private jets, Jim McElwain perfect man to help salvage Sun Bowl To pull off the salvage operation that is the 2021 Sun Bowl — and fingers will remain crossed until a football is teed up and kicked — required cannibalizing another fatally wounded bowl and poaching its surviving team headquartered two states away. | Read more »

Washington State-Central Michigan unexpectedly devolved into a reunion for the Akey family The dream scenario began to materialize on Monday afternoon. | Read more »