Countdown to fall camp: How will WSU’s QB situation unfold?

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories that will run each day previewing Washington State’s fall camp before it begins on Aug. 6.

PULLMAN – The next era of Washington State football is just about here.

The Cougars’ two-year odyssey through a world without a conference is over. The rebuilt Pac-12 has officially launched, and WSU says it wants to be the league’s leader as first-year coach Kirby Moore and players start fall camp next week.The Cougs officially kick things off next Thursday, Aug. 6. We’re starting a countdown to the first day. We’ll publish a new story every day previewing fall camp, with storylines and players to watch and more.

Here’s the first installment.

How will WSU’s QB situation unfold?

Back in April, when the Cougars wrapped up their spring slate, Moore didn’t commit to a starting quarterback. It could be UC Davis transfer Caden Pinnick, he said, or returners Owen Eshelman or Julian Dugger. He hinted the three-way competition would drag into fall camp.

Well, we’re here now. Who will it be? Coaches may opt to keep details in-house – similar to former coach Jimmy Rogers, who only revealed his decision moments before kickoff of the team’s season-opener – but this storyline will garner the most headlines this August. Let’s take a look at how this could evolve.

“That’s gonna continue through the summer,” Moore said back in April. “And then get into fall camp there. The team will decide who the quarterback is in terms of what happens on the field. I thought there were some good things out there. There was some situational football where we’ve gotta do a better job probably taking care of the football and making sure we’re staying on schedule.”

It might feel tempting to lean toward Pinnick, who coaches prioritized out of the transfer portal back in January. He earned the opportunity by turning in a spectacular season at UC Davis – he completed 70% of his passes for 3,206 yards and 32 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, winning Big Sky Freshman of the Year honors – where he also put his dual-threat savvy on display. It was clear he had the tools to play at the FBS level.

But during spring practices, he wasn’t able to create meaningful separation from Eshelman. For all the nice plays he authored, he also threw his fair share of interceptions, and he missed a handful of passes, some deep and some shorter. Heck, WSU’s spring game ended with Pinnick throwing an interception – a pick-6 to defensive end Malachi Wrice. Pinnick poured in a healthy dosage of highlights, but overall, it added up to an inauspicious first month in Pullman.

Eshelman acquitted himself well, but he was guilty of the same kinds of mistakes that Pinnick was. He threw picks, missed passes, took the occasional sack. He recorded plenty of his own highlights – perhaps his best play of the spring came in Spokane, where he reversed fields and spotted an open man in transfer tight end Jack Pedersen, who scored an easy touchdown – but none that helped him pull away from the rest of the pack.

Then there’s the case of Dugger, who is still trying to find his niche in the Cougars’ QB room. He’s by far the best athlete of the three. He uses his blazing speed to make defenders miss, his shiftiness to elude them in the first place, his growing feel for the game to put it all together. Still, he has yet to establish himself as a viable threat in the pocket, where he has been quick to bail at some times and too slow at others, resulting in sacks that he could have avoided by making a quicker decision.

Has that led to any internal separation in WSU coaches’ minds? They won’t say as much publicly, but there’s also this reality from spring ball: In the final two practices, Pinnick and Eshelman got chances to pilot late-game scenarios, while Dugger did not.

But a lot can change from April to August. How will the Cougs’ first season under Moore pan out? That much will likely be colored in large part by how their quarterback competition sorts out.

WSU’s fall camp schedule

Aug. 6, 11:15 a.m.

Aug. 7, 11 a.m.

Aug. 8, 11 a.m.

Aug. 9, no practice

Aug. 10, 11 a.m.

Aug. 11, 11 a.m.

Aug. 12, 11 a.m.

Aug. 13, 11 a.m.

Aug. 14, 11 a.m.

Aug. 15, 11 a.m. (Scrimmage)

Aug. 16, no practice

Aug. 17, 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 18, 11 a.m.

Aug. 19, 11 a.m.

Aug. 20, 10:10 a.m.

Aug. 21, 11 a.m. (Scrimmage)

Aug. 22, no practice

Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m.