CHAS will open about 2,500 new appointments for COVID-19 vaccines tonight

CHAS will open its online scheduling site for the Spokane Arena mass vaccination clinic to eligible Washington residents searching for a COVID-19 vaccine at 5 p.m. tonight.

There will be roughly 2,500 appointments available to schedule from Thursday to Sunday this week.

Health care and frontline workers and residents 65 years old and older or 50 years old and older in multigenerational households can register online or for those without access to internet, they can call CHAS at (509) 444-8200 to make an appointment.

CHAS expects the appointments to fill quickly again, but this time, officials hope the web application has enough support to not crash. Kelley Charvet, chief administrative officer at CHAS, told reporters the scheduling tool now has the ability to handle double the amount of traffic as last time.

CHAS expects to receive 4,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday.

Of those 4,000 doses, Charvet estimates that about 1,500 will go to “repay” providers who offered doses to the Arena site this week and last week in order to ensure everyone who had an appointment received a vaccine. The Spokane Regional Health District helped facilitate transferring doses to the Spokane Arena site from various providers throughout the community.

Ultimately, the dose borrowing will not mean the Arena site vaccinates more people than the allotted doses they’ve received, however, since CHAS will be replenishing doses to providers who helped the site out over the weekend.

Charvet said the additional people who received vaccines, which led to the borrowing of doses, were eligible to be vaccinated but as a part of a glitch in the first go on the online scheduling tool, it allowed more people to register than there were allocated appointments.

Officials are hopeful that this evening’s online registration goes smoother than last week, although there is still a potential for hiccups.

“There very well may be technical issues again depending on what kind of volumes are going through there,” Charvet said. “Our third party vendor has done everything they possible can do to ensure this process works well.”

CHAS has also added additional staffing to their phone line to help people schedule appointments this evening as well.

There will be no vaccinations given on Wednesday, and starting Thursday, the Arena site will begin vaccinating people who register this evening at a pace of about 600 people a day through Sunday.

CHAS is asking those who register for appointments to take the state’s Phase Finder assessment first to confirm their eligibility.

The Department of Health could not confirm the number of doses allocated to providers statewide for this week on Monday.

Last week, Spokane County vaccine distributors received 11,350 doses, including the more than 3,000 that have been distributed at the Arena.

As of Monday morning, staff at the Arena site have vaccinated 3,737 people.

Many vaccine distributors in Spokane County are still unable to offer first-dose appointments due to the limited supply of vaccine doses coming into the state.

Here’s a look at local numbers:

The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 199 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as well as eight more deaths confirmed over the weekend and today.

There are 113 COVID-19 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Spokane hospitals.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 169 cases over the weekend and on Monday, and one additional death.

There are 46 residents from the Panhandle hospitalized with COVID-19.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.