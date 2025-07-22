RV fire leaves one dead, four injured in Coeur d’Alene

Firefighters investigate the scene of a fatal fire Tuesday on the 3000 block of North 15th Street in Coeur d’Alene. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

A home fire in central Coeur d’Alene trapped and killed one woman, while four others face “moderate to severe burn injuries,” according to a Kootenai County Sheriff Office news release.

The fire was reported Tuesday around 7:15 a.m. at a pole building on the 3000 block of North 15th Street. Inside, a residential RV housed five individuals.

Four “were found outside the structure” and received medical attention, while the fifth “was unable to escape and was later found deceased inside the residence,” the statement said.

Lt. Mark Ellis said he believes the exterior pole structure was fully enclosed, but he was unable to confirm details. Residual smoke plumes were still visible around 11:30 a.m. rising above a light-colored structure. Charred posts were exposed, and a roof could be seen fractured and collapsed. A loud noise was also heard as the structure continued to break.

Names have not been released, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.