Field reports: WDFW seeks comment on 2021-23 hunting season proposals

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking comments on the second round of proposed alternatives for 2021-23 hunting seasons.

The hunting season proposals will be posted Feb. 11 on WDFW’s website (wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/regulations/season-setting) for the public to provide comments. WDFW will accept public comments through March 4.

“We’ve updated these proposals based on public input from last summer when we had nearly 2,700 people provide us their perspectives,” said Anis Aoude, WDFW game division manager. “That feedback really helped us to better understand the public’s priorities. This second round of input will help us fine-tune our recommendation for the upcoming 2021-23 hunting seasons.”

Final recommendations will be presented to the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission for public input in March and for adoption consideration in April .

Members of the public who have limited or no internet connections may call the Wildlife Program Customer Service Desk at 360-902-2515 to request a print version of the survey.

State council updates strategy to prevent invasive species

The Washington Invasive Species Council approved an updated statewide strategy to prevent invading plants and animals from taking hold in the state’s forests, waters and farms.

The strategy calls for a broad range of actions focusing on preventing new species from establishing here, educating the public and rapidly deploying when species are found to prevent their spread. The five-year strategy is available at InvasiveSpecies.wa.gov.

“We know how to stop invasive species,” said Justin Bush, executive coordinator of the Washington Invasive Species Council. “However, to do so will take all of us working together. Everyone has a role to play, from hikers and anglers, farmers and ranchers, to agency officials and decision makers.”

More than 200 invasive species are known to be present in Washington. The state’s economy, recreation, values, culture and native species are threatened by these damaging plants and animals. Scientists estimate that $1.2 billion annually is at risk if there is no prevention or management of invasive species.

Idaho’s Tamarack Resort moves forward on expansion

Tamarack Resort has submitted a special use permit application to the U.S. Forest Service to expand and enhance operations at the all-season destination.

The submission follows more than 18 months of groundwork completed by Tamarack as it updated its Master Development Plan , which sets the resort’s long-term development vision and identifies the mountain terrain necessary for expanding winter and summer operations on lands administered by the Boise National Forest.

In August , Tamarack submitted the final MDP to the U.S. Forest Service. Filing an application for a special use permit is the next step in the lengthy process.

In its application, Tamarack is proposing an expanded lift network of six new aerial lifts, an upgraded terrain network covering an additional 3,300 acres, enhanced guest services facilities and expanded all-season operations, including nearly 20 miles of new hiking and mountain biking trails covering approximately 980 acres.

“This application represents another step in the process of completing the grand vision of Tamarack Resort. We’ve all worked hard to get to this point, and we know a lot of work remains to be done,” Tamarack Resort President Scott Turlington said.

Tamarack plans to meet with Valley County community leaders in the coming weeks to walk through the proposal and continue its outreach with local stakeholders. The proposed terrain expansion will be subject to the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA, which will require a public comment process before a special use permit can be issued. For more information, visit tamarackidaho.com/tamarack-land-expansion.

Idaho forest practices committee will meet virtually next week

The Idaho Forest Practices Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday virtually by Zoom. Some FPAC members and Idaho Department of Lands staff will conduct the meeting from the IDL Coeur d’Alene staff office.

The meeting is open to the public; an RSVP is required for anyone planning to attend in-person; in-person attendance will be limited by current COVID pandemic health restrictions to eight persons. In-person attendees must RSVP by Monday. The agenda includes the 2020 Annual Forest Practices Notification and Inspection data and results of the 2020 Interagency Forest Practices Water Quality Audit.

The link for the meeting will be posted at www.idl.idaho.gov/forestry/forest-practices-act/.