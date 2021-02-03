Man charged with six assault counts after allegedly aiming guns at girlfriend, daughter and her friends

Prosecutors have charged Albert Reed, 36, with six counts of assault, including four felony charges, after deputies say he aimed a handgun at his girlfriend’s head and then pointed an AR-15 at her daughter and the girl’s friends.

Reed’s girlfriend told deputies they were arguing Sunday evening on the 1000 block of East D Street in Deer Park when her dog lunged at Reed without biting him, according to court documents.

Reed grabbed a silver revolver and aimed it at the dog’s head before she stepped between Reed and her dog, she told authorities. Then he put the gun to her head, she said.

He told her he’d kill her and she believed him, according to court documents.

After Reed put the gun down and the two continued arguing, the woman’s daughter, a minor, came home, with three friends in the car dropping her off, the records say.

When Reed saw the girl was home and her friends were still parked nearby, Reed grabbed his AR-15 rifle and headed out to the car, documents say. Reed’s girlfriend screamed to the friends that he had a gun and begged him to stop, she told deputies. As he pointed the rifle at the car, it sped away, she said.

Reed then pushed his girlfriend and her daughter down the stairs that lead out of the home, she told officers. Several people called 911. Her daughter and her three friends gave the same account of Reed aiming at her friends, and surveillance footage matched their descriptions, according to the court documents.

When a deputy arrived with flashing lights, he ordered Reed to come toward the patrol car and Reed yelled an expletive at the deputy and turned to leave, the documents say.

Reed then approached the deputy while “clenching his fists” and yelling expletives, documents say. The deputy told him to stop where he was. When Reed did not stop, the deputy hit him with his stun gun, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Reed was charged on suspicion of the six counts of assault on Monday, one day before his 36th birthday.