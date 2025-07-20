One dead after falling off scooter, hit by semi: Police

One person is dead after an electric scooter mishap led to a collision with a semitruck Friday on Division Street, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

At 2:20 a.m. two people were operating an electric scooter on the sidewalk near the area of Division Street and Dalton Avenue when the rear male passenger lost his balance and fell into the roadway, the release states. The other male passenger fell toward the sidewalk.

As the rear passenger fell into the road, a semitruck driving north on Division struck him. The semitruck driver and emergency responders attempted to give lifesaving measures; however, he died at the scene, the news release states.

According to the release, the driver of the semitruck was cooperative with police and showed no signs of impairment. The name of the deceased will be released at a later time by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.