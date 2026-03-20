Cheney man dies after medical incident sends him crashing into I-90 median

A 74-year-old Cheney man had a “medical emergency” Friday morning and drove into the center median on Interstate 90, 7 miles east of Sprague.

Barry Strieff died at the scene, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Strieff was driving a Dodge Ram pickup, at about 10:30 a.m. west on the interstate when he crashed. His passenger, 65-year-old Patricia Strieff, of Cheney, was uninjured, troopers said.

Both were wearing their seat belts.