One dead in Sunday morning shooting

One person is dead after a shooting Sunday in northeast Spokane morning that involved two victims.

Officers from Spokane Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 7 a.m. on the 1900 block of East Wellesley Street, said department public information officer Tricia Lemming. The shooting involved two victims; Lemming said one is dead. She could not provide any more details about the identity or status of the victims.

Officers closed a portion of East Wellesley during an investigation of the scene. The shooting is still under investigation by the Major Crimes Unit. Lemming anticipates she will release more information in the coming days.