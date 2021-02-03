From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Cesar I. Ramos Delacruz and Nonnie M. Lotusflower, both of Airway Heights.

Derek R. Nichols and Kathryn A. Kortekaas, both of Cheney.

Erik B. Smith and Tatyana Oleynik, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Sunni Mace v. Robert Hannes, et al., complaint for fraud, embezzlement, breach of contract, damages and violation of Washington Securities Act and the Consumer Protection Act.

Elpido M. Espinoza v. Jeffery Lembeck, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

BAA Inc. v. John Whalen, et al., complaint.

Breckenridge Property Fund 2016 LLC v. Mikhail Chernev, restitution of premises.

Catamount Properties 2018 LLC v. Scott Harrington, restitution of premises.

Jerry J. Kempf v. Christina T. Nguyen, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision

TBF Financial LLC v. Dragons Fury Games LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

Joaquin Ybarra v. Skagit Farmers Supply, Inc., complaint for damages for tort of wrongful discharge (exercising a legal right or privilege), filing for worker’s compensation benefits, L&I retaliation, and disability discrimination (disparate treatment) for taking medical leave and being on light duty.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Azar Carter, Sally, and Carter, Justin

Anderson, Rachelle A. and Martin T.

Hubbard, David B., Jr. and Angela K.

Cooper, Earl B. and Adams, Tommie L.

Profit, Tara L. and Eric B.

Al-Neyazi, Farah S., and Al-Lami, Firas M.

Carrancho, Kristen D. and Mark E.

Cruz, Hamill J., and Rojas, Maribel

Bakley, Amber M., and James, Levi T.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Ismael M. Tarango, 43; nine days in jail with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months community custody, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and money laundering.

Robert Aini, 24; $9,246 restitution, three months in jail with credit given for 62 days served and additional time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree arson and third-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence.

Chad R. Englehardt, also known as Chad R. Englehart, Chad Keller and Anthony M. McKevitt, 49; $261,830.57 restitution with additional restitution to be determined, 63 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident-injured person, two counts of residential burglary, two counts of attempted residential burglary and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Charles N. Young, 43; 41 days in jail with credit given for 41 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order-foreign.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary Logan

Devone N. D. Brown, 25; three days in jail, hit/run-unattended vehicle.

Robert E. Couture, 52; 30 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Kelvin W. Veazie, 59; 11 days in jail, first-degree trespass-building.

Melissa K. Wood, 44; 27 days in jail, theft.