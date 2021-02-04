Menu
Thu., Feb. 4, 2021
Basketball
College women: Pac-12: UCLA at Washington State, noon.; USC at Washington, 7 p.m.
Cross country
College: Gonzaga women at Oregon XC in Eugene, 10 a.m.
Soccer
College women: Nonconference: Oregon State at Idaho, 11:30 a.m.
Tennis
College women: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Northern Arizona, 8 a.m.
Track and field
College: Washington State at Arkansas Qualifier in Fayetteville, Arkansas, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
College: WCC: Gonzaga at Pacific, 5 p.m.
Off track betting
Northern Quest Casino & Resort: Horse racing, 9 a.m.
