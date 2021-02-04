Washington records
UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 4, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Arthur L. Youngblood and Queenie V. Morris, both of Spokane.
Joseph J. Harley and Alicia M. Wheeler, both of Spokane.
Randy O. Grey and Lisa L. Wyche, both of Mead.
Quentin A. Hoffman and Brandi L. Pinette, both of Mead.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Ellen Ziegler v. Amanda Rykin, et al., restitution of premises.
William Berto, et la., v. Manor Vale Apartments., et al., condemnation.
Discover Bank v. Sharon M. Lindula, money claimed owed.
Discover Bank v. John Flory, money claimed owed.
Discover Bank v. Morgan Martin, money claimed owed.
Discover Bank v. Janet S. Appelmann, money claimed owed.
Justin Santiago v. General Motors LLC, complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Shelby, Jan E. and Monson, Douglas K.
Lour, Gerald L. and Jerenai D.
Mackay, Chadd P. v. Crystal M.
Rodgers, Jamie M. and Bryon N.
Koffman, Orion D. and Chiayo M.
Arkills, Vincent W., II v. Modina M.
Criminal sentencings
Julie M. McKay
Jessica A. McClaskey, 31; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.
Christopher W. Debates, 41; 88 days in jail, 12 months probation, violation of order, third-degree assault-domestic violence and third-degree assault.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Kristin O’Sullivan
Ryan C. Walker, 27; 45 days in jail, disorderly conduct and second-degree trespass premises.
Judge Patti M. Walker
Charles B. Holden, 65; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail, 36 months probation, driving while intoxicated.
Denali F. Knutson, 31; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Gene R. Hollenbeck, 77; $1,245.50 fine, 60 days electronic home monitoring with credit given for one day served, 60 months probation, driving while intoxicated.
Jacob C. Mowry, 44; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.
Terry M. Numbers, 57; $990.50 fine, 15 days electronic home monitoring, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.
Jamechia R. Hart, 23; four days in jail with credit given for one day served, 180 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.
Judge Richard M. Leland
William B. Clark, 65; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 40 hours community service, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Johnathan F. Quandt, 21; $500 fine, six months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Skylaer J. West Johnson, 26; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Dennis G. Wuesthoff Jr., 53; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Megan J. Severson, 36; $990.50 fine, two days in jail, six months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Jalen R. Tackett, 26; $500 fine, two days in jail converted to 30 days electronic home monitoring, six months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Mary M. Weaver, 27; $500 fine, six months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
