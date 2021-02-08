Difference makers: Jalen Suggs, Drew Timme guide Gonzaga past BYU
UPDATED: Mon., Feb. 8, 2021
Drew Timme
Timme was his creative, crafty scoring self against BYU’s rotation of bigs Matt Haarms, Richard Harward and Kolby Lee. The sophomore forward made 8 of 12 shots and scored 20 points. He was strong at the defensive end, too. Haarms and Lee didn’t score and Harward only had two points.
Jalen Suggs
Suggs was dominant when he was on the floor. The freshman point guard missed considerable time in the first half with two fouls, but he torched the Cougars with 24 points, five rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes. He made 10 of 18 shots, including 2 of 4 from distance.
Turning point
Gonzaga sprinted out to a 15-2 lead to take command after 3-plus minutes. Timme, Andrew Nembhard and Corey Kispert hit 3-pointers, Joel Ayayi had a putback and Suggs added a steal and layup. The Zags maintained a comfortable lead most of the way.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.