Difference makers: Jalen Suggs, Drew Timme guide Gonzaga past BYU

Drew Timme

Timme was his creative, crafty scoring self against BYU’s rotation of bigs Matt Haarms, Richard Harward and Kolby Lee. The sophomore forward made 8 of 12 shots and scored 20 points. He was strong at the defensive end, too. Haarms and Lee didn’t score and Harward only had two points.

What quickness from Timme here immediately after he receives the ball. Fakes left, rolls over his right shoulder and a solid finish with his weaker hand. pic.twitter.com/ktLiJMZ2ix — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) February 9, 2021

Jalen Suggs

Suggs was dominant when he was on the floor. The freshman point guard missed considerable time in the first half with two fouls, but he torched the Cougars with 24 points, five rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes. He made 10 of 18 shots, including 2 of 4 from distance.

Floater from the far side this time for Suggs. Starts with Timme’s hustle, then a Nembhard skip pass to Suggs who blazes past his defender for the bucket. pic.twitter.com/rxFQQv7Ulw — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) February 9, 2021

Turning point

Gonzaga sprinted out to a 15-2 lead to take command after 3-plus minutes. Timme, Andrew Nembhard and Corey Kispert hit 3-pointers, Joel Ayayi had a putback and Suggs added a steal and layup. The Zags maintained a comfortable lead most of the way.