Avalanches have killed 15 people so far in February, including Steve Houle, a Washington State Patrol trooper from Cle Elum.

Houle’s body was found Monday night, according to WSP’s Twitter account.

On Saturday, eight backcountry skiers were caught and four were killed in an avalanche in Utah. That same day, a snowmobiler in Montana was caught and killed as well.

That’s the most recreation-related avalanche deaths in the past 100 years, the New York Times reported Tuesday. Some experts believe that’s due, at least partially, to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, as the NYT’s article notes, it’s also due to an unusual snowpack. In many places, including in northern Idaho and Washington’s Cascade range, early snow followed by a relative drought of snow, created a weak layer of surface hoar. Recent storms throughout the west have deposited new heavy snow on that buried weak layer. That’s known as a persistent weak layer and makes predicting when or where an avalanche occurs even harder than normal.

On Sunday, The Spokesman-Review ran a story about the tricky and dangerous avalanche conditions in the region.

Forecasters urged backcountry users to check local avalanche conditions and recreate cautiously, noting that there had been several close calls so far.

For more information check out:

- “Longtime Washington state trooper killed in Kittitas County avalanche” - via King5

- “Covid Restrictions Might Factor Into Avalanche Deaths, Experts Say” - via NYT

- For general avalanche conditions, including accident reports visit avalanche.org.

- For North Idaho avalanche conditions visit idahopanhandleavalanche.org.

- For Cascade conditions visit nwac.us.