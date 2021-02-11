Centennial Middle School’s second quarter honor roll for 2020-21 school year
Thu., Feb. 11, 2021
The Centennial Middle School, in the West Valley School District in Spokane Valley, has announced its second quarter honor roll for the 2020-21 school year. Eligible students are listed alphabetically by grade level and GPA.
Eighth-graders
4.0 – Nicholas Barnhart, Kenton Bell, Kaitlan Bockstruck, Treyson Bohr, Andy Bui, William Busse, Sean Cashmere, Amelia Childers, Andrew Fey, Kendall Focht, Riley Gilbreth, Annaka Hansen, Riley Hayes, Chloe Hunsaker, Brennan Keyes, Natalie Lohstroh, Bryson Maidhoff, Derek Maney, Zoe McGovern, Sutton Nordhus, Macy Osborn, Kameron Person, Henry Pierce, Jayden Reese, Shealee Richardson, Carlos Rivas, Karlee Roderick, Aubrey Sety, Kaya Seyhanli, Brandon Spunich, Natalie Stump, Anabelle Taylor, Ally VanWeerdhuizen, Shyanne Weston, Colt White, Ethan Williams, Lindsey Wilson and Sydney Wysocki.
3.2 and above – Brice Bartholomew, Hana Bissonette, Zander Cates, Ashlyn Chase, Max Clocherty, Gabriel Collins, Benjamin Currie, Lilyanna Davydenko, Delaney Dobrow, Briauna Dubois, Reilly Evans, Noah Gadd, Riley Gower, Kyli Green, Hayden Harlander, Aiden Harris, Cooper Henkle, Karissa Hill, Ethan Holden, Hunter Holdway, Quinlan Hyatt, Lorelei Imus, Eva Irish, Conner Kunz, Yassin Kusaibati, Alexis Lennon, Trenten Lobdell, Chiaxee Lor, Joslynn Mattson, Brian McKenzie, Ella McQuaig, Silas Newton, Dannika O’Neil, Peighton Peterson, Bobby Raiford III, Jaden Salinas, Nathan Soss, Noah Sutherland, Brenna Vasicek, Elaina Warren, Abigail Williams, Noah Wright, Kearnen Yeager, Jeremy Yeremkin
Seventh-graders
4.0 – Quincy Andrews, Ivy Barsness, Blayne Bishop, Erik Borg, Claire Busse, Hayden Carr, Mylie Caufield, Melia Cerenzia, Hailey Colyar, Monroe Cummins, Kylee Deremer, Ava Ellis, Kinley Fish, Dekker Frost, Logan Hackett, Brooklyn Ingram, Cassie Kappen, Makila Lacer, Lynette Lopachuk, Shawn McManigal, Breck Simmons, Isabel Slack, Wyatt Stern, Michael Votava, Azrael Walker, Alexis Wolfe and Channing Wu.
3.2 and above – Jennifer Aquino, Elijah Bentley, Clarion Bergland, Thailin Brunko, Jaxon Buckner, Avah Cheroke, Ethan Cox, Maricella Darling, Molly Earls, Lauren English, Haiden Gohl, Ruby Greiner, Landon Gustafson, Madison Holzer, Nathan Jeffries, Ryder Johnson, Autzen Kearsley, Haylee Kelly, Terence Lin, Hailey MacKay, Lauren Matthew, Cooper McQuitty, Vincent Moliterno, Cole Newton, Tyler O’Rourke, Teenah Pedigo, Kaden Quenzer, Parisa Reynolds, Elijah Shackleford, Jordan Tart, Lily VanDusen and Cameron Wendell.
Sixth-graders
4.0 – Emanuel Baker, Wyatt Bartlett, Arfan Bitar, Hailey Coontz, Connor Dunfield, Kylyn Fluno, Kylie Froelich, Ansley Gower, Mason Gray, Madison Lara, Brody Lutrick, Madilyn Martin, Dessie McAdams, Maxwell McAdams, Mollie Mourin, Pearl Muszynski, Bailey Romero, Elora Smith, Chance, Makayla Taylor, Esmund Weber, Brielle White and Baeleigh Whitlow.
3.2 and above – Campbell Ball, Miles Bentley, Jacquelyn Bohr, Ethan Campos, Jaxin Cardwell, Jace Carson, Elijah Cavanaugh, Cyrus Cone, Carsen Domarus, Landen Ehlenbach, Lindsey English, Conner Eylar, Oliver Forster, Riley Fossi, Davis Gochenour, Lily Green, Aidan Hannawalt, Andrew Huber, Mason Jassoy, Hannah Lantgios, Aviana Marek, Isaiah Martinek, Evan McKenzie, Brody Murphy, Kye Portlock, Amani Riddell, Ayden Rodgers, Isaac Salazar, Ryder Saville, Winston Schroder, Kartyr Schroeder, Leighton Smith, Ronan Smith, Avery Spunich, Landen Stolz, Francis Sutherland, Rihya Tate-Jones, Benjamin Thompson, Cole Timmons, Kallin Vallee and Emma VanWeerdhuizen.
