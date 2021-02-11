Things to do in Spokane: Feb. 12-19

Valentine’s Dinner Kit – Multicourse dinner for two includes focaccia loaf, Italian greens, steak Fiorentina with garlic-herb butter, shrimp scampi, creamy rigatoni porcini gratin, rose petal truffles and hazelnut truffles. Curbside pick-up available Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Visit commellini.com to order. Call (509) 466-0667 or email info@commelliniestate.com with questions. Commellini Estate, 14715 N. Dartford Drive. $150. (509) 466-0667.

Deece Casillas – Casillas is a nationally touring comedian who has been featured on Apple TV, Roku TV Comedy and LMAO TV and is host of “The Social Hour.” He was voted Inland NW’s Best Comic of 2019. The show also features Sophie Thomi and Rob Wentz and is hosted by Phillip Kopczynski. Doors open at 7 p.m. for dinner; show begins at 8 p.m. Buy tickets at m.bpt.me/event/5030156. Friday and Saturday. Honey Eatery and Social Club, 317 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $10. (208) 930-1514.

Dinner and Comedy Show With Justin Hayes – Dinner includes chicken marsala, potatoes, vegetables and Caesar salad. One beverage included. Doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner served at 6:30 p.m.; show begins at 7 p.m. Friday, 6-8 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino Nighthawk Lounge, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. $40. (800) 523-2464.

German-American Society Take-Out Valentine’s Schnitzel Dinner – Dinner includes breaded pork roast, red cabbage and Spätzele (Bavarian-style noodles) with a dessert of Schwarzwälder Kirschtorte. Available for curbside pick-up from 4-6 p.m. Call (509) 954-6964 to order. Saturday. German American Hall, 25 W. Third St. $20. (509) 747-0004.

Valentine’s Truffle-Making and Wine Class – Join Culinary Institute of America chef Kris James for a live truffle-making demonstration via Zoom accompanied by Reininger and Helix cellarmaster Dorian Williams. Truffle-making kits are provided and include all ingredients needed for the online cooking class, including a bottle of Mr. Owls red blend. Packages available to pick up at Helix Tasting Room, 824 W. Sprague Ave., Friday, 1-5 p.m. and Saturday, noon-3 p.m. Class is Saturday, 4 p.m. For reservations, call the tasting room at (509) 242-3190 or email Denise Hendricks at denise@reiningerwinery.com. $50.

Valentine Cocktail Class – Learn to make a Charleston Pink Lady, Chocolate Covered Cherry Martini and Love Potion Martini. Appetizers provided by Purple Onion Catering. Must be ages 21 or older to attend. Get tickets at thejacklincenter.org. Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $50. (208) 457-8950.

Broadcast Series: “Re:building Democracy” – A deep dive into the state of democracy, voting and civic engagement presented by Humanities Washington. This installment features “Bridging the American Divide: A Search for Civic Responsibility.” Broadcast by Spokane Public Radio (91.1 FM or spokanepublicradio.org). Tuesday, Noon. Free.

Chocolate Cuisine With Chef Colomba – Learn about cacao’s role in Latin American and Caribbean cuisine and make chilled mango soup with fresh herbs and cacao nibs, followed by a special chocolate-chile-rubbed pork tenderloin topped with basil-cacao pesto. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Northwest Passages Book Club: Kim Johnson – Kim Johnson discusses her new book, “This Is My America,” and racial injustice against innocent Black men who are criminally sentenced and the families left behind to pick up the pieces. Moderated by Spokane NAACP President Kiantha Duncan. Visit spokesman.com/northwest-passages/events to register. Tuesday, 7-8 p.m. Free.

SCC Hagan Center Diversity Series Speaker – A live presentation by Kevin Young, poetry editor of the New Yorker, host of their poetry podcast and director of New York Library’s Schumburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem. Wednesday, 5-6 p.m. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St. Free. (509) 533-8883.

What Your Home Says About the World – A Humanities Washington presentation on why material goods are symbols of so much more by Michelle Janning. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/event/4852011. Thursday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Bones and Borscht – Dr. Jordan Karsten of the University of Wisconsin discusses his team’s research efforts at Verteba Cave, Ukraine and how neolithic human remains from Ukraine are enabling the reconstruction of European population history and an understanding of ancient warfare. Visit northwestmuseum.org for the Zoom link. Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Presented by the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture. Free.

Northwest Passages Book Club: Tracy Dobmeier and Wendy Katzman – Tracy Dobmeier and Wendy Katzman discuss their book “Girls With Bright Futures,” exploring the privilege and scandal of an elite Seattle community as a group of mothers become embroiled in college admissions mayhem. Visit spokesman.com/bookclub/livestream to watch live. Thursday, 7 p.m. Free.

Dinner and Comedy Show with Dwight Slade – One complimentary beverage included. Doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner served at 6:30 p.m.; show begins at 7 p.m. Feb. 19, 6:30-8 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino Nighthawk Lounge, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. $40. (800) 523-2464.