From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Taylor D. Bomar and Sofia I. Inez Desimone, both of Spokane.

Destiny M. Mitchell and Shai L. Fillius, both of Spokane Valley.

Andrew W. Hutter and Jessica L. Montoya, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Horizon Credit Union v. Lindsey D. Horey, et al., money claimed owed.

Horizon Credit Union v. Victoria J. Axel, money claimed owed.

Horizon Credit Union v. Bonnie Zimmerman, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Amanda A. Matthews, money claimed owed.

Washington Sustainability Consultants LLC v. Holy Smokes Trading Company, complaint for monies due under production consultant agreement and sublease agreement; demand for alternative dispute resolution.

American Express National Bank v. Matthew A. Failing, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. James Ward, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Daniel J. Zelkan, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Aaron Richardson, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Kevin Lewellyn, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Hiedi Judd, money claimed owed.

Donald Lathrum, et al., v. First National Insurance Company of America, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Estate of David W. Germaine, et al., v. Providence Health and Services – WA, medical malpractice.

State of Idaho, et al., v. Ranjit S. Gara, money claimed owed.

Maggie Lyons, et al., v. Tonya Greer, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Merrill, Shannon S. and Daniel J.

Wanner, Kristen M. and Kyle J.

Campbell, Kari and Jeremy

Haasch, Tatum L. and Michael C.

Fjeld, Meghan R. and Clint C.

Legal separations granted

Flora, Stephanie C. A. and Shane M.

Fabunan, Michele, and Fleenor, Jason M.

Smith, Kristina L. and Thomas

Roestel, Shauna and Kelly

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Dylan M. L. Odekirk, 30; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to residential burglary, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Michael A. Pearson, 31; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Kurt A. Thomas, 31; $15 fine, nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Shawn M. Duke, 29; two days in jail, six months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Matthew D. Martin, 29; restitution to be determined, eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, six months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree theft.

Judge John O. Cooney

Charles A. Campbell, 32; restitution to be determined, 12 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless burning and criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Angela D. Ramos, 34; one day in jail, reckless driving.