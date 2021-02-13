Menu
Sat., Feb. 13, 2021
Basketball
College women: Pac-12: Washington at Arizona, 11 a.m.; Washington State at Arizona State, 11:30.
Tennis
College women: Nonconference: Washington State vs. Montana State at Gonzaga, 10 a.m.; Washington State at Gonzaga, 2:30 p.m.
Volleyball
College: Pac-12: Washington at UCLA, 3 p.m. WCC: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga, 1 p.m. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona, 1 p.m.; Idaho at Sacramento State, 6.
Off track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.
