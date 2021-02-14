Business beat

Banking

Spokane Teachers Credit Union has hired Chris Blotsky as director of real estate origination and sales. Blotsky has more than 10 years of financial industry and real estate leadership experience and will oversee STCU’s home loan offerings. He previously worked for Numerica Credit Union and is a graduate of Lewis & Clark College and the Washington Banker’s Association Executive Development Program.

Health care

Josh Harrison has been hired as clinical care director of MultiCare Centers of Occupational Medicine. He will oversee occupational medicine locations throughout Spokane, Thurston, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap and King counties. Harrison joined MultiCare’s occupational medicine staff in 2019. He also has worked in MultiCare’s urgent care and online care staffs.

Spokane Ear, Nose and Throat has hired Dr. Virginie Achim, a head and neck and microvascular surgeon, to provide treatment to patients with head and neck cancer as well as treatment of other head and neck diseases. Achim received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Louisville and completed her medical degree at Dartmouth Medical School. She completed residency at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle and followed that with a two-year fellowship in head and neck surgical oncology and microvascular reconstruction at Oregon Health and Science University. Achim was previously an assistant professor in the Department of Otolaryngology at the University of Illinois in Chicago, where she led the multidisciplinary head and neck cancer service line.