Snow expected to accumulate overnight after Valentine’s Day flurries

After flurries on Valentine’s Day, meteorologists expect the snowfall will pickup, with three to four inches forecast in Spokane starting Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Snow likely won’t begin to accumulate until Sunday evening, said Valerie Thaler, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Spokane. It will continue to pile up overnight, through 10 a.m. Monday .

“We’re expecting impacts to the Monday morning commute with some hazardous road conditions during that time,” Thaler said.

Snow will likely continue falling at higher elevations through Tuesday, Thaler said.

Temperatures Monday and Tuesday are expected to stay below freezing and “winds will be pretty calm,” Thaler said.

“Temperatures will rise slightly as we go into mid-week,” Thaler said.

Wednesday’s high temperature is expected to be 33 degrees, so any snow that falls will likely stay frozen at least through mid-week.

“We might see some melting of the snow, but it won’t be a rapid melt like we saw a couple weeks ago,” Thaler said.

By the end of the week, temperatures are forecast to rise to the low-40s, Thaler added.