Despite career-high from Leger-Walker, WSU women fall to ASU on the road
UPDATED: Sun., Feb. 14, 2021
From staff reports
Freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker tied her career high with 29 points – her 10th game scoring at least 20 this season – but Washington State lost its third consecutive game Sunday, 67-61 to Arizona State in Tempe, Arizona.
Leger-Walker broke Borislava Hristova’s WSU freshman record of nine 20-point games. Hristova is the Cougars’ all-time leading scorer with 2,269 points.
The Sun Devils scored 13 consecutive points to take a 45-31 lead with 2:49 left in the third as WSU (9-9, 7-9 Pac-12), which trailed the rest of the way, went scoreless for 6 minutes, 51 seconds.
Leger-Walker made five straight free throws to cap an 11-0 run and make it 57-54 with 90 seconds to play, but the Cougars got no closer.
Jaddan Simmons scored 15 points and Taya Hanson added 12 for ASU (10-7, 5-7).
WSU has lost 11 in a row to the Sun Devils and three straight overall. The Cougars have lost eight of 10 games since beating then-No. 7 Arizona and making the program’s first appearance in the AP poll at No. 25.
Junior Ula Motuga had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Cougars.
