The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 28° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

Despite career-high from Leger-Walker, WSU women fall to ASU on the road

UPDATED: Sun., Feb. 14, 2021

From staff reports

Freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker tied her career high with 29 points – her 10th game scoring at least 20 this season – but Washington State lost its third consecutive game Sunday, 67-61 to Arizona State in Tempe, Arizona.

Leger-Walker broke Borislava Hristova’s WSU freshman record of nine 20-point games. Hristova is the Cougars’ all-time leading scorer with 2,269 points.

The Sun Devils scored 13 consecutive points to take a 45-31 lead with 2:49 left in the third as WSU (9-9, 7-9 Pac-12), which trailed the rest of the way, went scoreless for 6 minutes, 51 seconds.

Leger-Walker made five straight free throws to cap an 11-0 run and make it 57-54 with 90 seconds to play, but the Cougars got no closer.

Jaddan Simmons scored 15 points and Taya Hanson added 12 for ASU (10-7, 5-7).

WSU has lost 11 in a row to the Sun Devils and three straight overall. The Cougars have lost eight of 10 games since beating then-No. 7 Arizona and making the program’s first appearance in the AP poll at No. 25.

Junior Ula Motuga had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Cougars.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.