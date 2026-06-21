Salah delivers Egypt historic first World Cup win; Are Pharaohs on crash course with USA?

By Joshua Kloke and Simon Hughes The Athletic

VANCOUVER, B.C. – In a historic moment for Egypt, Mohamed Salah scored a dramatic, 67th-minute go-ahead goal to help deliver his country a come-from-behind 3-1 win and a first World Cup victory in its footballing history.

New Zealand took an early lead thanks to an athletic Finn Surman header in the first half. At the same time, Egypt looked dreadful moving forward while New Zealand’s energy was contagious.

But the script flipped in the second half as Egypt pushed forward in a dramatic way. The Pharaohs netted two goals in nine minutes to give them a lead they would not relinquish. One more second-half goal was enough to send thousands of ecstatic Egyptian fans in Vancouver into raptures – and Egypt to the top of the Group G table.

Our writers break down the key talking points from BC Place:

Had to be Salah

The weight of Egyptian football history has always been held against Salah because of the country’s success in the years before he made his international debut.

Unlike the players that were so successful between 2006 and 2010, winning three Africa Cup of Nations titles, Salah has not won one, and despite scoring the goals that have propelled Egypt into two World Cups, Egypt had never won a game in the competition.

In Vancouver, Salah helped change that, sliding Egypt into a lead against New Zealand following a resurgent second-half performance.

There is a sense Salah’s legs won’t move as quickly as he wants them to sometimes these days and Egypt are using him differently at this tournament. Rather than play off the right as he did so successfully for so long at Liverpool, he has operated centrally, which manager Hossam Hassan thinks potentially increases his involvement.

Against Belgium in the opening game, the ploy worked because Egypt’s opponent defended high and the game was open. New Zealand was a totally different challenge for Egypt, especially after scoring first. A big, physical, organized team subsequently sat deep in the first half and tried to hit Egypt on the counter attack.

In a crowded midfield, Salah struggled to create space for himself. At Liverpool he has developed the idea over the last few years that eventually he’ll find a way to influence what’s happening because of his experience. Without the same levels of quality supporting him, however, he could not afford to stand around, waiting for the game to come to him.

Hassan switched things around in the second half, with Salah pushing higher, more or less as a center forward. The trick worked – with Emam Ashour, more naturally a midfielder, offering more cover defensively, Egypt’s full backs were able to attack more. Their equalizer on Mostafa Ziko’s header came from Mohamed Hany’s cross, and Salah, now tasked with finishing chances rather than creating them, soon swept them into a lead.

Though Trezeguet scored for Egypt again, Salah’s goal was the most important, changing the conversation about his place in the country’s football history forever.

Egyptian elation

The atmosphere before the game was not rollicking and enthusiastic as it was before Canada’s cinematic win over Qatar. There was an abundance of nervous energy instead. Neither New Zealand nor Egypt had ever won a World Cup game, setting up for some fans to witness history and others to suffer continued heartache.

The crowd was overwhelmingly pro-Egypt – as were the journalists in the media tribune. They looked destitute after a miserable first-half performance from Egypt.

But belief is a wonderful thing and Egypt’s fans kept growing into the game in the second half as the Pharaohs piled on the chances. You could see what it means to a country to finally earn its first World Cup win in its fourth tournament. With Salah’s goal, journalists leapt out of their seats, hugged nearby compatriots and punched their air in glory.

You only get your first World Cup win once. And the way that aforementioned nervous energy transformed into elation? It is a reminder of what that win can feel like to those who have had their heart broken many times before.

Now, what’s possible for Egypt? According to the Athletic’s World Cup tracker, the African nation has over a 99% chance of advancement and a 61% chance of topping the group. More history could be in the offing.

Round of 16 clash?

This result has implications for the United States.

With draws in every game beforehand in Group G, Egypt is now in the pole position to top the group. A win or even a draw in their final game against Iran should be enough to send them through to a round of 32 game in Seattle on July 1 against a third-place team.

And if Egypt win that game? They potentially would be in line to play the United States in the round of 16, provided Mauricio Pochettino’s men win their last-32 game.

Yes, we’re looking far ahead here, but: there is a world in which Egypt could be the team standing between the U.S. and the quarterfinals.