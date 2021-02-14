The Dirt: Developer files building permits for phased commercial project on the West Plains

A phased commercial development that includes a new fabrication facility for McKinstry and an industrial warehouse for Puget Sound Pipe & Supply is progressing on the West Plains.

Seattle-based Emerald Initiative LLC, whose principal is McKinstry CEO Dean Allen, filed a building permit application in January to build a $5.1 million, 67,500-square-foot fabrication facility with 80 parking spaces on a 69-acre site near the southwest corner of Granite Avenue and Flint Road in Airway Heights.

Kent-based Puget Sound Pipe & Supply filed a separate building permit application to construct a $2.5 million, 16,000-square-foot warehouse and 3,600-square-foot office with 25 parking spaces on the same site.

Katerra is the project contractor for McKinstry’s proposed facility. Spokane-based Beacon Builders is building the Puget Sound Pipe & Supply warehouse, according to the building permit applications.

Construction on the two projects is slated to begin in the spring, according to an environmental review.

Granite Investments LLC and West Plains Investments LLC – whose principal is Richard Vandervert, also owner of Vandervert Developments – is the property owner, according to the Spokane County Assessor’s Office.

The two projects are the first in what will become a larger development.

Vandervert is seeking to subdivide three parcels of land totaling 88 acres into 19 lots for commercial and industrial development. The city of Spokane approved the subdivision proposal in January. Each parcel will be developed as “market conditions dictate,” according to the environmental review for the project.

Puget Sound Pipe & Supply, which sells pipe valves and fittings, was founded by the Stratiner family in 1917. It has branches across the state with full-line inventories in Seattle, Kent, Vancouver, Kelso, Burlington and Kennewick, as well as in Anchorage and Kenai, Alaska.

Seattle-based McKinstry, which has an office in Spokane, is a design and build firm specializing in consulting, construction, energy and facility services. McKinstry partnered with Avista Corp., Katerra and Eastern Washington University to develop the Catalyst Building in the University District. The Catalyst Building is one of the largest zero-energy buildings in the country.

Retail development planned near Hamilton, Foothills

A developer is looking to build three retail buildings near the intersection of Hamilton Street and North Foothills Drive.

Spokane-based Bernardo|Wills Architects has filed a preliminary application with the city to demolish existing structures and build three retail buildings on two parcels of land at 2616 N. Cincinnati St. and 2619 N. Hamilton St.

The three buildings will span a total of 40,200 square feet, with 201 parking spaces, according to the application.

Spokane County Assessor’s Office records show that Riblet Tramway Co. is the property owner. Riblet Tramway Co., which shuttered in 2003, was once one of the largest ski chairlift manufacturers in the nation.

Ashley Furniture HomeStore coming to Sprague Avenue

A former Shopko store in Spokane Valley will be redeveloped into an Ashley Furniture HomeStore, according to a building permit approved by the city last week.

Spokane-based BCJ Construction filed the building permit application to renovate the 80,000-square-foot building at 13414 E. Sprague Ave.

Work includes installing framing, sheetrock, flooring and painting. The permit valuation is $65,513, according to the application.

Tombari & Grant Properties LLC is the property owner, according to Spokane County Assessor’s Office records.

Shopko closed its Spokane Valley store after it declared bankruptcy in 2019.

Wisconsin-based Ashley Furniture HomeStore, founded in 1997, has more than 800 locations worldwide, one of them in north Spokane.

Marcella’s Bridal relocating to Northtown Square

Marcella’s Bridal is relocating from downtown Spokane to a space in Northtown Square.

Property owner Northtown Square LLC filed a building permit application on behalf of Marcella’s Bridal to renovate a 5,300-square-foot space to make way for a store and offices at 4727 N. Division St.

The project contractor is Otis Orchards-based S&S Developments Inland NW LLC. Spokane Valley-based Mercier Architecture & Planning is designing the remodel. The project valuation is $150,000, according to the permit application.

Marcella’s Bridal, an independently owned bridal salon that offers custom designs and alterations, opened its first store in north Spokane in 1999. In 2007, Marcella’s Bridal moved to its existing location in downtown Spokane at 304 W. Second Ave.

Atilano’s opening restaurant in Spokane Valley

Atilano’s Mexican Food is expanding to Spokane Valley with a new restaurant on Sullivan Road.

The city issued two permits earlier this month to install signage and a kitchen hood suppression system for Atilano’s at 901 N. Sullivan Road, which was formerly occupied by Schlotsky’s Deli.

Atilano’s has five restaurants in the Spokane area and one in Coeur d’Alene.