Briefs for Tuesday

Avista Utilities is hosting a virtual public meeting to gather feedback on its electric and natural gas integrated resource plans.

The meeting, scheduled Feb. 24 from 5-7 p.m., will consist of a presentation for each plan with an opportunity for attendees to ask questions and provide feedback.

Avista’s integrated resource plan outlines how the company will meet energy needs 20 years into the future.

Registration is required in advance for the virtual meeting at: myavista.com/about-us/integrated- resource-planning.

Google agrees to hotel fine

PARIS – Google has agreed to pay a $1.3 million fine after French authorities concluded the search engine displayed “misleading” rankings for French hotels.

Previously, Google used the official source Atout France as well as input from other hotel-industry websites in its algorithm to rank hotels from one to five stars.

After receiving complaints from hoteliers about Google’s rankings, the French government’s fraud and competition agency launched an investigation in 2019 and 2020.

It said it was to monitor “the nature and fairness of the information provided by the platform” across 7,500 establishments.

Google said that it has now made the “necessary changes to only reflect the official French star rating for hotels on Google Maps and Search.”

From staff and wire reports